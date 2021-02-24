Vertafore Client Communications adds industry-leading communications and reputation management to AMS360

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today unveiled its modern client communications and reputation management solution for independent agencies using AMS360®. Vertafore Client Communications, powered by Rocket Referrals, will help independent agencies build stronger relationships with their clients by equipping them with tools that enable more active and meaningful client engagement, directly from their agency management system.

Eligible AMS360 customers will gain access to this new value-add solution starting March 1, at no additional cost. Vertafore Client Communications brings AI-powered integrated email, campaign and reputation management tools into agents' daily workflows. AMS360 users will now be able to:

Send one-time or automated client emails based on events or date-driven rules, such as birthdays or renewals, from their own email domain

Create custom segments of users to better target their messaging

Manage their agency's online reputation and client satisfaction

Provide thought leadership content to help clients manage risks

Identify at-risk revenue and opportunities

Track client satisfaction metrics by office and individual employees over time

"Vertafore Client Communications makes it easy for agencies to do the outreach and reputation management they should have been doing all along but haven't had the time or resources," said Dean Giem, president of Paradox Insurance Agency, which serves clients in seven states. "From happy birthdays to renewal reminders to proactive risk management advice, we can reach our clients with the right information at the right time without having to add a lot of work or more staff."

With this functionality, AMS360 users will benefit from the ability to provide more personalized client communications without adding staff or significant extra workload. The new capability will also enable agencies to actively manage their online reputation — an essential factor in attracting new clients in 2021 and beyond.

"Offering Vertafore Client Communications with AMS360 is a significant step forward in Vertafore's mission to enable agencies to modernize, thrive, and grow," said James Thom, chief product officer at Vertafore. "Through Vertafore's partnership with Rocket Referrals, we are now providing client relationship management tools that use industry-leading technologies and solutions to strengthen agencies' most important digital interactions: the ones they share with their clients."

A part of Vertafore's Orange Partner Program since early 2020, Rocket Referrals is dedicated to helping agencies automate communications, increase referrals and grow their business with tools that work.

"Independent agents are always looking for better ways to stay connected with their clients—sending timely communications, cross-selling policies, measuring client satisfaction and building long-lasting, meaningful relationships that feel truly personal," said Torey Maerz, CEO, Rocket Referrals. "Our new collaboration with Vertafore delivers just that: the best in the industry communication tools that integrate seamlessly with the management system and allow agencies to compete and grow their business."

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying insurance distribution so that our customers can focus on what matters most: people. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

©2021 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Rocket Referrals

Rocket Referrals is a leading insurance communications platform based in Des Moines, Iowa. Since 2013, Rocket Referrals has been providing insurance agents across the U.S. with innovative tools to gather and analyze NPS feedback, manage online reputation, collect reviews and testimonials, grow referrals, automate cross-selling, and manage communications spanning email, text messaging and direct mail.

