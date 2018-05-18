Vertafore Compliance Network on Sircon Expands to Reach Over 7,000 Agencies

The industry landscape is ever-changing, and agencies and carriers are facing an increasing array of regulations at multiple levels. Whether evaluating market conduct or financial regulations standards, compliance is a fundamental component of operations today.

"Without the proper tools, the getting and keeping your agents properly authorized to sell in the dynamic regulatory environment we live in can be a costly and burdensome task – both in the back office and for your producers," said Sharmila Ray, senior vice president of product and strategy at Vertafore. "Agencies and agents can count on Sircon to have the confidence of consistent and transparent regulatory credentials."

Vertafore's Sircon solutions reduce compliance risk through a more efficient producer and advisor lifecycle. Sircon is the only solution that partners with all industry stakeholders – from carriers and securities firms to agencies, producers and regulators. By enhancing relationships between organizations and their regulatory stakeholders, Sircon has become a trusted service that helps agencies and producers save money and reduce compliance risk.

"I already love Sircon AgencyEDGE, it makes connecting with my Georgia resident agents a no brainer!" said Odie Wilson, Commercial Lines Manager, Little & Smith Insurance Agency.

Vertafore solutions are relied upon by 96 of the top 100 agencies, 80 of the top 100 carriers, and a community of over 500,000 users. To learn more about Vertafore's suite of integrated solutions, visit: www.vertafore.com/solutions.

About Vertafore

Vertafore's comprehensive insurance management software solutions allow brokers and carriers to adapt to the evolving insurance industry by efficiently scaling their businesses through deeper access to information and insights. The Vertafore platform features fast innovation, partnerships with the best technology companies, and customizable solutions to help companies remain independent during a time of industry disruption. As the leader in modern insurance technology with the largest customer base in the industry, Vertafore connects every point of the distribution channel, from agencies and carriers to MGAs, MGUs, and state governments. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com, read the company's blog, and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

©2018 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertafore-compliance-network-on-sircon-expands-to-reach-over-7-000-agencies-300651004.html

SOURCE Vertafore

Related Links

http://www.vertafore.com

