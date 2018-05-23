Vertafore Continues to Invest in Market-Leading Sagitta Agency Management System

"Our ongoing focus on Sagitta and all agency management systems is to help agencies streamline business operations and remove the challenges associated with time consuming manual processes," said Sharmila Ray, senior vice president of product and strategy at Vertafore. "Over the past year, with independent agents adopting digital technology to streamline back office functions, Sagitta user growth has increased by 15 percent. We anticipate this growth to continue as agencies focus their time on handling their customers' insurance needs."

Specific additions to Sagitta include:

Signatures – added to the existing Vertafore eForms, which helps customers easily sign documents, saving them time and increasing productivity.

Microsoft certifications – keeping in line with Vertafore's commitment to technology, Sagitta is now Windows 10 and Microsoft Windows Server 2016 certified.

Contacts – easier access and addition of hyperlinks to increase efficiencies.

Multiple accounting enhancements – usability improvements to policy and invoice pages

Along with these features, Sagitta's development team has been dedicated to introducing a host of new requests as part of Sagitta's Customer Roundtable commitment.

"We've been using our agency management system, Sagitta, for more than 29 years to manage all aspects of our business," said Kelly Bolton, business development manager, Dowling & O'Neil Insurance Agency. "The key is collaboration. We didn't stop asking questions or seeking out best practices once we started using Sagitta. We also make sure to participate in the Sagitta quarterly customer roundtable to provide feedback on the product and joined the Design Partners team to test out new features, so we have input in ensuring the technology will continue to work for us. The technology is always evolving and adapting and we continue to see significant benefits as a result."

Vertafore provides integrated insurance management solutions for agencies of all sizes and is relied upon by 96 of the top 100 agencies. For more information on the range of agency management solutions being used by agencies of all sizes, visit www.vertafore.com.

About Vertafore

Vertafore's comprehensive insurance management software solutions allow participants in the insurance distribution channel to adapt to an evolving insurance industry by efficiently scaling their businesses through deeper access to information and insights. The Vertafore platform features fast innovation, partnerships with leading technology companies, and customizable solutions to help companies remain independent during a time of industry disruption. As the leader in modern insurance technology with the largest customer base in the industry, Vertafore connects every point of the distribution channel, from agencies and carriers to MGAs, MGUs, and state governments. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com, read the company's blog, and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

