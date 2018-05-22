Vertafore Doubles Down on Broker, Agency, and Carrier Workflow Efficiency with ImageRight Enhancements

Changing consumer demands and new market entrants have created an innovate or die mentality for insurers. In fact, 66 percent of insurance CEOs report increasing pressure on their organization to deliver business results under shorter timelines (PwC). In order to survive and thrive, insurers must adopt solutions that align resources and automate certain tasks to bring efficiency and growth to the business.

"At Vertafore, we put our customers at the center of our innovation efforts," said Sharmila Ray, senior vice president of product and strategy at Vertafore. "We've heard from our customers that manual data entry and analysis take significant time, which could be spent building relationships with their customers, so we developed this release that will eliminate that friction, improve overall efficiency, and free up time to grow the business at every level."

Vertafore's Business Process Analytics update is available immediately to all ImageRight customers, and the Optical Character Recognition functionality will be available with ImageRight version 6.6.

Optical Character Recognition

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) digitally extracts, validates, and classifies images of typed or printed text into editable text. It includes full text search and automated redaction recognition. Without OCR, data is transcribed manually from a structured form into another document or database, taking time away from customer calls and opening the possibility for data entry errors. Now with OCR, ImageRight automatically populates data into the correct fields. Additionally, OCR reduces the time between information arrival and when it reaches intended personnel within an organization, thus saving several hours of manual work during the day.

"We've used ImageRight over 3 years and it just keeps getting better," said Patricia McQuade, vice president and chief information officer at Moody Insurance Agency. "ImageRight has automated key functions of the business so we can spend less time with the mundane paperwork tasks and more time with our customers."

Vertafore's solutions are relied upon by 96 of the top 100 agencies, 80 of the top 100 carriers, and a community of over 500,000 users. To learn more about ImageRight, visit: www.vertafore.com/products/imageright.

About Vertafore

Vertafore's comprehensive insurance management software solutions allow participants in the insurance distribution channel to adapt to an evolving insurance industry by efficiently scaling their businesses through deeper access to information and insights. The Vertafore platform features fast innovation, partnerships with leading technology companies, and customizable solutions to help companies remain independent during a time of industry disruption. As the leader in modern insurance technology with the largest customer base in the industry, Vertafore connects every point of the distribution channel, from agencies and carriers to MGAs, MGUs, and state governments. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com, read the company's blog, and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

