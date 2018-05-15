Vertafore Extends Leadership Position in Agency Management Systems for Agencies of All Sizes

"This past year our retention rate was up by six points. Our survey cards always come back complimenting our agency on how quickly we respond. We believe the service we deliver using Vertafore technology has had a direct, positive impact on customer retention." Tim Baxley, Principal, Statewide Insurance Group.

AMS360®

AMS360 is the most widely used agency management system in the United States, with over 51,000 users and 6,000 agencies using the solution today. According to a recent study by Independent Agent Magazine, eight in ten agencies use an agency management system to drive efficiency and value for the business. The same study shows Vertafore's AMS360 has the highest market penetration of any management system in the industry. New enhancements to AMS360 will be announced at Vertafore's annual user conference, Accelerate, powered by NetVU™ taking place May 17 – 19 in Atlanta, GA.

Sagitta®

With independent agents adopting digital technology to streamline back office functions and eliminate costs associated with manual processes, Sagitta user growth has increased by 15 percent in the past year. By automating standard tasks associated with advanced accounting and finance capabilities, agents free up more time for handling consumers' unique and complex insurance needs.

"We did an extensive search, and honestly, Vertafore had the only system that could effectively serve a 100-person agency," said Susan Stoddard, Systems Manager, Moreton & Company.

QQCatalyst®

Independent agents focused on personal lines need an agency management system built especially for them. Vertafore announced 23% of growth in the number of agencies using QQ Catalyst in the past 12 months, with over 4,600 agencies on QQCatalyst with more than 24,000 users. 100% cloud based, it's mobile and scalable while being intuitive and easy to use. At Accelerate, Vertafore will be highlighting Salesroom for QQ Catalyst®, a fully integrated customer relationship management (CRM) tool.

BenefitPoint®

Easily integrated with Sagitta and other Vertafore AMS solutions, BenefitPoint helps agencies standardize and automate processes and workflows, and report and track revenue, which ultimately builds better customer experiences and cements an agent's position as a trusted advisor. BenefitPoint is the leading management system, used by 53 of the top 100 agencies.

"Since implementing BenefitPoint, we are regularly collecting $30,000 each month in missing or short-pay revenue. It has been a great help to our bottom line." Becky Barth, Systems Administrator and Trainer, PSA Insurance and Financial Services.

Vertafore provides integrated insurance management solutions for agencies of all sizes and is relied upon by 96 of the top 100 agencies. For more information on the specific AMS solutions being used by agencies of all sizes, visit www.vertafore.com.

About Vertafore

Vertafore's comprehensive insurance management software solutions allow participants in the insurance distribution channel to adapt to an evolving insurance industry by efficiently scaling their businesses through deeper access to information and insights. The Vertafore platform features fast innovation, partnerships with leading technology companies, and customizable solutions to help companies remain independent during a time of industry disruption. As the leader in modern insurance technology with the largest customer base in the industry, Vertafore connects every point of the distribution channel, from agencies and carriers to MGAs, MGUs, and state governments. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com, read the company's blog, and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

