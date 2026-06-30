Vertafore's latest AI innovations help agencies accelerate carrier statement reconciliation and turn Outlook activity into structured workflows

New Vertafore Velocity AI agents eliminate long-standing sources of distribution drag in core agency operations

DENVER, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today released two new Vertafore Velocity™ AI agents to empower independent agencies to move work through their business faster by reducing manual effort in two of the industry's most time-consuming operational areas.

Built into Vertafore's AgencyOne®, the Velocity AI Email Agent and Velocity AI Reconciliation Agent streamline workflows that consume hours of agency staff time every day while keeping agency professionals in control for review, approval, and exception handling. The new agents are designed to help teams shift resources back to client service, business growth and higher-value decision-making.

Turning email into action

For many agency professionals, email is where much of their work happens. Teams spend hours each day fielding messages, locating related records, creating and routing tasks, and updating their agency management system.

Vertafore's Velocity AI Email Agent transforms Outlook into an intelligent workspace. Initially supporting the creation of activities and suspenses, the agent understands the intent behind inbound communications, extracts key information, matches it to the right client and policy, and recommends the next step directly in the user's inbox.

Agency professionals remain in control, reviewing and approving recommendations before work is finalized. By turning emails into workflows, the Email Agent helps agencies improve accuracy, accelerate service and drive more efficient operations. Based on testing and feedback from early users, the Email Agent reduces email processing time by up to 80%, with up to 98% accuracy.

"My team lives in their email all day long, and one of our biggest friction points is getting that information into our AMS," said Ashley DeCarteret, principal agency owner of Harbor Brenn Insurance Agencies. "The Email Agent addresses that by quickly and efficiently moving data into the system where it's supposed to be, making it visible and accessible across our agency instead of locked away in individual inboxes. It helps ensure work is documented, shared and available to the whole team."

Process carrier statements in minutes

Today, agencies spend hours of highly skilled staff time reconciling carrier statements. A single statement can contain hundreds or thousands of line items. Teams must manually review each line, compare transactions against agency records, identify discrepancies, and determine what requires follow-up—often at month-end when workloads are at their highest.

The Velocity AI Reconciliation Agent automates direct bill reconciliation by ingesting carrier statements in supported formats, matching transactions against client and policy data and surfacing exceptions that require human review. This allows agencies to process and reconcile statements without the hands-on searching and comparison they face today. The Reconciliation Agent also helps agencies quickly and seamlessly communicate issues to their carrier partners for faster resolution.

"Processing carrier statements is incredibly manual, and it involves a lot of basic data entry," said Russ Turrentine, vice president at Turrentine Insurance Agency, Inc. "The Reconciliation Agent reads the statement, interprets the data, and does the heavy lifting for you. You still want people reviewing commissions and making sure everything is correct, but the system can handle the repetitive work of finding the right policy and putting information where it belongs. That lets our team focus on the things that actually require human judgment."

The Reconciliation Agent reduces statement processing from up to an hour to just minutes. Testing and feedback from early users show up to 90% time-savings with 94% accuracy, allowing accounting teams to focus on resolving exceptions and spend more time supporting the business.

Accelerating the pace of AI innovation in insurance

Built on the Vertafore Velocity AI Platform, the Email Agent and Reconciliation Agent are the most recent examples of how Vertafore is bringing AI directly into core insurance workflows. The platform serves as the innovation foundation behind Vertafore's growing portfolio of AI agents, powering secure and scalable AI development across the company's core product families: AgencyOne, MGA solutions and Sircon®. Velocity AI enables Vertafore to design, build and deliver new AI capabilities faster, accelerating the pace of innovation.

"Two months ago, we introduced the Vertafore Velocity AI Platform, our first AI agents, and our vision for bringing agentic AI into insurance," said James Thom, chief product officer at Vertafore. "Today, we continue to deliver on that vision with new AI agents that automate some of the biggest friction points agencies face every day so their teams can focus on the clients, decisions and relationships that drive their business."

"It's clear Vertafore is genuinely focused on improving agency workflows, reducing the manual drain and continuing to innovate at an impressive pace," DeCarteret noted.

Vertafore's latest innovations reflect how the company is taking the insurance industry from friction to flow, eliminating distribution drag across the value chain to help agencies, MGAs and carriers achieve Distribution Velocity—speed with intentional outcomes—within and across insurance workflows. Agentic AI is key to Vertafore's focus with AI innovation that helps the industry adapt faster and grow smarter.

About Vertafore

Vertafore powers Distribution Velocity, accelerating every part of the insurance value chain within and across agencies, MGAs, and carriers so they can adapt faster and grow smarter. As the trusted backbone of the industry, Vertafore provides the core digital systems, specialized AI, and data-driven foundation to eliminate distribution drag across sales, servicing, accounting, underwriting, and back-office operations, taking insurance workflows from friction to flow.

Supporting over 95% of the top agencies and insurers and 50% of industry compliance transactions, Vertafore leads at the intersection of innovation and trust, giving customers the speed, performance power, and confidence to transform and grow at scale in the new era. Vertafore is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

©2026 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.