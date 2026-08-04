Vertafore named a 5-Star Technology and Software Provider for core digital systems and specialized AI built for the way agencies, MGAs and carriers work

Insurance Business recognized InsurTech leader for the fifth consecutive year for helping insurance distribution move from friction to flow

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Business recognized Vertafore® in its Global 5-Star Technology and Software Providers 2026 report, honoring the company for the fifth consecutive year for its solutions that empower agencies, MGAs and carriers to better serve clients, make informed decisions and grow their businesses.

Insurance Business highlighted Vertafore's innovations that bring together core digital systems, AI and an unmatched data foundation to help insurance organizations achieve Distribution Velocity—speed with intentional outcomes. According to the report, brokers also rated Vertafore's products a perfect 5.0 across every criterion in this year's survey.

"At Vertafore, every innovation starts with understanding what our customers need to do their best work," said Amy Zupon, CEO at Vertafore. "That perspective shapes everything we build, from practical AI to core digital systems that help insurance organizations adapt faster and grow smarter."

Embedding AI into the systems insurance professionals trust

Vertafore serves 98 of the top 100 independent agencies, 96 of the top 100 carriers and 85% of the fastest-growing MGAs. That reach gives the company a unique view of the industry's evolution and what organizations need from technology, especially in the age of AI.

As insurance organizations accelerate AI adoption, they need technology that solves real business challenges and fits seamlessly into the way they already work. Vertafore embeds AI directly into the core workflows agencies, MGAs and carriers rely on every day, freeing insurance professionals to focus on tasks that require their expertise and knowledge.

That strategy comes to life through recent innovations, including:

The Vertafore Velocity™ AI Platform, the foundation for the company's expanding portfolio of agentic AI capabilities across AgencyOne®, MGA solutions and Sircon®. Recently available Velocity AI agents include: the Email Agent, the Reconciliation Agent, the Submission Processing Agent and the Benefit Plan Agent.

ReferenceConnect AI™, an AI-powered insurance knowledge base that transforms how professionals access and apply trusted industry knowledge in their everyday work. Insurance professionals get clear, verified answers up to 80% faster, supporting more consistent decision-making across underwriting, service and client interactions.

"We're applying AI in a connected way: reducing duplicate work, moving information between systems, surfacing insights at the right point in the workflow and helping employees act faster with better context," said James Thom, chief product officer at Vertafore. "It is not about adding AI for its own sake. It is about using AI to make tasks, decisions and information move more efficiently across sales, servicing and operations."

About Vertafore

Vertafore powers Distribution Velocity, accelerating every part of the insurance value chain within and across agencies, MGAs, and carriers so they can adapt faster and grow smarter. As the trusted backbone of the industry, Vertafore provides the core digital systems, specialized AI, and data-driven foundation to eliminate distribution drag across sales, servicing, accounting, underwriting, and back-office operations, taking insurance workflows from friction to flow.

Supporting over 95% of the top agencies and insurers and 50% of industry compliance transactions, Vertafore leads at the intersection of innovation and trust, giving customers the speed, performance power, and confidence to transform and grow at scale in the new era. Vertafore is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

©2026 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.