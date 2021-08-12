Vertafore recognized for excellence in product innovation, culture and leadership

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore® today announced the company has been recognized by multiple organizations for its leadership, corporate culture and industry-leading products for agencies and carriers. These latest awards—which reflect the company's commitment to building a customer-first culture that drives innovation—place Vertafore in the company of some of the worlds' the most respected businesses and technology brands.

Vertafore among top 100 software companies in annual ranking

The Software Report (TSR) ranked Vertafore ninth on its list of Top 100 Software Companies of 2021. TSR is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the software sector. The awardees were nominated and selected based on a thorough evaluation process with key criteria such as software product quality, management team caliber, organizational culture, and overall company evolution.

Commercial Submissions™ gets nod as top B2B solution

For the third year in a row, Vertafore earned recognition from the Golden Bridge Awards®, this year with its Commercial Submissions solution achieving Gold in the Business-to-Business Product category. The solution also landed on the SaaS Awards' shortlist for Best SaaS Newcomer, and received a Silver award for the 2021 Best New Insurance Solution from the American Business Awards.

Commercial Submissions connects end-insureds, agents and carriers for simplified, real-time quoting on commercial policies, significantly reduce the labor-intensive, repetitive and time-consuming process of quoting commercial insurance coverage. These accolades reinforce the value the solution brings to the insurance industry to simplify and automate the commercial submissions process.

Employees recognize outstanding culture

Vertafore's strong corporate culture and robust leadership continues to receive acknowledgement with the addition of four new Comparably awards. Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon was recognized in the categories of Best CEOs for Women and Best CEOs for Diversity. Additionally, earlier this year Vertafore was awarded in the Best HR Teams and Best Product and Design Teams categories. The results are based on anonymous employee surveys collected over a 12-month period. With these most recent awards, teams across Vertafore have been recognized by its employees through Comparably 19 times since 2017.

Vertafore CEO recognized for community and corporate leadership

Amy Zupon is among Denver Business Journal's 2021 Outstanding Women in Business for her commitment to Vertafore and the Denver community. Each year, DBJ honors Denver's most influential women leaders for their accomplishments within their businesses and industries, as well as for their philanthropic activities. The Vertafore CEO is a two-time honoree, having also been named to the DBJ's 2019 Outstanding Women in Business list.

Sircon® for Carriers named a SaaS Awards finalist

Sircon for Carriers, an insurance software solution for carriers, made the shortlist in the Best SaaS for Financial Services category. Sircon for Carriers is the industry's only comprehensive solution that simplifies and automates an insurance carrier's process of on-boarding, credentialing and compensating their insurance agents—areas that have been notorious pain-points for carriers. Simplifying these key functions helps carriers better manage their relationship with independent agents.

AMS360®, QQCatalyst® place as leading agency management systems

For the second quarter in a row, both QQCatalyst and AMS360 landed in the Leaders quadrant on the G2 Grid® Report for insurance agency management software. Solutions that make it into the Leader quadrant are rated highly by verified users through G2's review platform and have substantial market presence as calculated by feedback from the G2 user community, online data sources and social networks. The back-to-back placement is especially meaningful as it is largely based on real customer reviews and feedback.

"At Vertafore, we are deeply committed to delivering top value to our customers and creating a workplace where our employees feel empowered and inspired," said Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon. "We're thrilled that the business community and our customers recognize the value we provide, and I'm grateful to the incredible Vertafore family for the impressive work they put in each and every day for our customers.

