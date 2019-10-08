Vertafore Scores a Hat Trick with Three Golden Bridge Awards for InsurTech Innovation

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology for independent agents, MGAs, carriers, states, and regulators, today announced it has earned three Golden Bridge Awards, including Company of the Year honors, recognizing its legacy of innovation and customer-first approach to providing InsurTech solutions that span more than 50 years.

The 11th Annual Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards recognize the achievements of companies from around the world in every industry from IT, energy, construction, healthcare, retail, and advertising. Vertafore will be honored on October 28 at the annual Golden Bridge Awards Red Carpet Ceremony and Dinner in San Francisco with three awards:

Company of the Year, Insurance – Gold winner. Vertafore earned Gold and is the only company to be recognized with this top honor for the insurance industry. Vertafore was honored for its 50-years of leadership in customer-centric product development and service, innovation in driving digital transformation in the insurance industry, and for creating forward-thinking solutions that deliver real, measurable value for its customers.

"We are honored to be recognized – a true recognition of all of the hard work that our team devotes to delivering technology solutions that drive real value and results for our customers' businesses," said Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon. "These awards are validation of our commitment to serving our customers with the reliable solutions they need to help them better serve their customers and run their businesses more effectively."

To learn more about Vertafore's suite of integrated insurance agency management solutions, visit www.vertafore.com.

About Vertafore

For over 50 years, Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology, has built and supported superior InsurTech solutions to connect every point of the distribution channel. Vertafore's agency management, ratings, regulation, compliance, and connectivity products streamline workflows, improve efficiency and drive productivity for more North American insurance professionals than any other provider—including more than 20,000 agencies, over 1,000 carriers and 23 state governments. Through a continual focus on operational excellence, development of innovative solutions, and alignment with key industry partners, Vertafore is leading the way for customers of all sizes by delivering results that make a difference. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

