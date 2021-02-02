Vertafore scores top honors for innovation, InsurTech solutions and culture

DENVER, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore today announced that its culture and product innovation has been recognized repeatedly, winning eight top honors in six U.S. and global business award competitions. Spanning multiple industries, judging criteria, products, and categories the wins underscore Vertafore's creativity and exceptional InsurTech leadership.

Vertafore excellence was recognized in competitions entered by many of the biggest brands in both InsurTech and global business:

Golden Bridge Awards

Vertafore was named 2020 Most Innovative Company of the Year in the Business Products category — the only company to receive gold honors. The recognition was tied to the company's strategy to help independent insurance agencies modernize, as well as the introduction of more than 1,000 new product features for modern insurance distribution and customer engagement.

Vertafore also received bronze honors in the Business Products category for InsurLink™, its 24/7 self-service digital engagement tool to enable independent agencies to better connect with their end-insureds. Vertafore not only accelerated its launch of InsurLink during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also provided free usage to many of its customers to ensure continued access to essential insurance information.

InsurTech100

In October, Vertafore was named to the 2020 list of the world's 100 most innovative InsurTech companies. A panel of industry experts and analysts compiles the annual list based on technology innovation, the impact of solutions on key industry problems, the value for customers and clients, and financial performance. Vertafore's success in delivering innovative products and services set it apart from over 1,200 other InsurTech entrants.

BIG Innovation Awards

Building off its Golden Bridge Most Innovative Company of the Year award and its inclusion on the InsurTech100, Vertafore validated its ingenuity and won the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards. This award recognizes leaders paving the way within their industries. Over the last year, Vertafore has doubled down on its commitment to data and analytics, client digital experience, and product development to simplify the entire distribution channel and bring innovative solutions to its customers.

BIG Awards for Business

For the second year in a row, Vertafore has been given Product of the Year honors for its groundbreaking RiskMatch® data and analytics platform for agencies and carriers. This year's award recognizes the new Retention Prediction tool in RiskMatch that uses data modeling and adaptive machine learning to identify policies and accounts at risk for non-renewal — an industry first. That data gives agents the time to take action and reduce client turnover.

Comparably Awards

Vertafore's culture continues to receive top marks from its employees. The InsurTech leader ranks as one of Comparably's top 50 large companies for women and for ensuring overall employee wellbeing through superior work-life balance. The results are based on anonymous employee surveys collected over a 12-month period ending in late 2020. With these latest awards, Vertafore's culture, benefits and leadership have been recognized by its employees through Comparably 15 times since 2017.

Cloud Awards

In back-to-back years, Vertafore has been shortlisted for the Cloud Awards Best B2B Customer Strategy. This award honors cloud companies that bring customer success to the forefront. From its In It Together COVID-19 resource portal to its Customer Success Team, Vertafore's users are top priorities as they drive so much of the company's innovation.

"The entire Vertafore team is passionate about our customers' success and building solutions that deliver tremendous value for the insurance distribution channel" said Amy Zupon, Vertafore's chief executive officer. "We're honored that business and industry leaders see the value in those efforts and I'm grateful to our Vertafore family for the work that's being recognized by these awards."

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying insurance distribution so that our customers can focus on what matters most: people. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

