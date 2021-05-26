Vertafore Showcases Latest InsurTech Innovations, Celebrates Potential of Independent Agencies During Kickoff of Annual User Conference

DENVER, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, kicked off the first day of Accelerate, powered by NetVU, with its strategy and vision for the future of InsurTech, product reveals and recognition of the contributions of the independent agent channel over the past year.

To date, Accelerate has more than 15,000 registrations for sessions highlighting what's new and next with Vertafore's solutions for agencies and carriers. The first day featured the latest on Vertafore's initiatives to help agencies modernize their business and better connect to their carrier partners to meet the changing needs of clients and an evolving industry landscape.

The technology backbone of the insurance industry

Vertafore outlined its long-term strategy and investments for technology infrastructure to support the solutions its 20,000 agencies customers need to modernize their business, including:

An update on the company's two-year-old strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) — the leading cloud services provider for more than a decade — to enhance product performance and innovation.

Robust investment in UX and seamless integrations across Vertafore's suite of solutions to provide users with the industry's most modern and intuitive technology experience.

The latest on Vertafore's Titan technology — the company's flexible, modern product development platform — that is enabling Vertafore to deploy secure, innovative solutions faster than ever before.

Recent advances in Vertafore's open, API-driven architecture strategy that ensures customers can get the most out of their Vertafore products and access a wide range of additional business solutions through the Vertafore Orange Partners Program.

During the opening keynote attendees saw the benefits of this tech modernization effort with first looks at Vertafore MarketTrends™ and the latest generation of WorkSmart®. These cloud-based, UX-driven solutions are helping agencies improve productivity, pave the way for growth and deliver even more value to their clients.

"At Vertafore we have been investing in solutions to help our customers realize their full potential, because when our customer succeed, we succeed," says James Thom, Vertafore's chief product officer. "We are committed to ensuring that each and every one of our customers can derive real value for their business and deliver greater value to their customers through the adoption of digital technologies."

Celebrating the potential of the independent agent

During the keynote, Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon recognized the work of the Big "I" and its chairman, Jon Jensen. In addition to positioning the organization for significant growth in the past year, under Jensen's leadership the Big "I" established its Trusted Choice® COVID-19 Relief Fund. With $2.8 million in donations from partners, this fund is serving independent agencies while they adapt to the new business environment brought on by the pandemic.

Zupon also highlighted the agencies recognized as leaders in their revenue categories in the 2020 Best Practice Study from Reagan Consulting and the Big "I". Produced every three years, this comprehensive look at the top performing agencies across the U.S. compiles benchmarking data on key metrics of agency performance. In the 2020 report, five of the six top performing agencies leverage Vertafore solutions.

Accelerate, powered by NetVU continues through July 1

Kickoff Week for Accelerate 2021 continues through May 27, followed by more than 200 on-demand and live sessions in June. The event culminates with Carrier Week, June 29 – July 1. Vertafore users can register at any time throughout Accelerate to take advantage of sessions with tips and tricks to get the most from their Vertafore solutions.

"One of the highlights of the past year was the work we did together across Vertafore and NetVU to bring value to our customers and users," said Cassidy Smirnow, chief revenue officer at Vertafore. "This year's Accelerate is a chance to celebrate that work and connect and grow as professionals. We're committed to continue building and growing better users and leaders and bolstering this vibrant community that we all love."

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying insurance distribution so that our customers can focus on what matters most: people. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

