Vertafore to Expose Insurance Industry's 'Best Kept Secret' with New CMO John Antanaitis

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology for independent agents, MGAs, carriers, states and regulators, today announced it plans to shatter the industry's "best kept secret" with an aggressive new marketing strategy aimed at sharing its 50-plus years of knowledge, innovation and value with users across the insurance value chain.

To support its new customer-centric outreach, the company has hired seasoned marketing executive John Antanaitis as Chief Marketing Officer to expand Vertafore's connection with its carrier and agent customers and build richer, authentic relationships that drive their business—and the industry—forward.

"Vertafore and the value we bring to our users is one of the best kept secrets in the industry," Antanaitis said. "I am thrilled to join a team with such a great legacy and one that is 100% committed to understanding customer challenges better than anyone in the business. Vertafore thrives on incorporating the voice of the customer into developing and delivering InsurTech innovations that address their needs, help them grow and solve their own customers' needs."

As part of Vertafore's strategy, Antanaitis commented that the company will become more visible throughout the industry by sharing insights, best practices and strategies insurers and agencies can use to better serve their customers. These practices include focusing on efficiency-driven relationship building to ensure greater accuracy and customer satisfaction.

Antanaitis, a staunchly customer-first business leader, brings a strong track record for building high-performance teams, developing winning global strategies and creating billion-dollar portfolios. His integrity and focus on customer advocacy have contributed to outpacing industry growth in both B2B and B2C markets in SaaS, high-tech hardware and consumer products.

Previously, Antanaitis was CMO at ZiipRoom Inc. (acquired by Bose Corporation) and spent 15 years in various marketing leadership roles at Polycom. His background also includes work in product and brand management for Motorola, Stanley Black & Decker and ACCO Brands. A graduate of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he earned an MBA at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"John's tremendous passion for putting the customer first aligns perfectly with our approach here at Vertafore," said Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon. "Delivering on customers' expectations is at the core of our business, and John's expertise and results-oriented approach will keep us focused on that guiding beacon as we continue to turn out new innovations."

