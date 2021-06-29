Vertafore unveils next generation of ImageRight to transform productivity and user experience for insurers

DENVER, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced the next generation of ImageRight®, the industry's premier workflow and content management system designed specifically for insurance carriers. The announcement was made during the keynote event of Carrier Week at Accelerate, powered by NetVU.

ImageRight 7 provides a fully reimagined user experience in a web-based interface, enabling users to get more done with streamlined core processes and personalized task lists.

As the first release in Vertafore's multi-year commitment to modernize ImageRight, the update is available anytime and anywhere via modern browsers, further enabling carriers to equip their workforce for success as the "new normal" of work evolves. ImageRight 7 also includes compliance and security updates to keep users current with the latest rules and regulations.

ImageRight 7 provides a state-of-the-art user experience that improves productivity and streamlines tasks with enhancements that include:

An intuitive interface that enables users to easily navigate, discover, and track policies and all related documents.

The ability to easily edit and manage Microsoft Office files right from ImageRight, with all changes kept in sync.

Personalized to-do lists that surface work by priority. To-do lists are updated in real time, reducing the number of clicks to get to the latest tasks.

Vertafore Hosting for ImageRight 7 can save carriers 25–50% annually

Also available with ImageRight 7 is Vertafore Hosting, a new cloud hosting option available via Amazon Web Services. Carriers get ImageRight delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), including automatic version upgrades, as Vertafore takes the hosting burden off carrier IT teams, freeing them up for other priorities.

Data from Vertafore users show that Vertafore Hosting reduces the total cost of ownership for a carrier with 100 users an average of $320,000 over three years, or 25-50% of savings annually. The biggest savings come from eliminating capital expenses associated with maintaining their own hardware, operating systems, databases, and backup system infrastructure for ImageRight.

"ImageRight 7 provides the industry's most modern experience for carriers to manage their workflow and content," says Sharmila Ray, head of carrier strategy at Vertafore. "With these latest enhancements and the introduction of Vertafore Hosting, carriers are empowered to drive productivity, reduce their IT costs and better meet the expectations and needs of a modern workforce."

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying insurance distribution so that our customers can focus on what matters most: people. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

©2021 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact

Amanda Urban

[email protected]

312-259-1814

SOURCE Vertafore