Vertafore Welcomes Industry Veteran Jon Newpol as General Manager to Lead its Distribution and Compliance Management Business

Newpol will lead Vertafore's InsurTech solutions to simplify compliance for carriers, agents and states and empower carriers to modernize their agent experience to accelerate growth.

Carriers rely on the independent agent channel to connect their insurance products to the right individual consumers and businesses, but many carriers struggle with manual processes and multiple systems to establish and maintain their relationships with agents. For example, in a recent Vertafore survey of independent agencies, only about 40% of respondents said they fully understand their carrier compensation packages and less than 1 in 5 are satisfied with their carrier on-boarding experience.

To address industry challenges like these, Vertafore's distribution and compliance management solutions automate and simplify essential functions—including agent compensation and on-boarding, licensing and credentials, continuing education tracking, and agent/carrier communications—to enable more effective, profitable and compliant distribution channels.

"Jon is an incredible add to our business―he brings a strong track record of leading teams in the insurance industry and is a terrific cultural fit with our mission and vision to empower our customers' success," said Amy Zupon, Vertafore CEO. "He places high emphasis on team alignment, driving high levels of employee engagement, competitive differentiation and customer satisfaction."

"My entire career has been focused on performance improvement and driving value for commercial and public insurance organizations and programs. I'm looking forward to bring this career-long passion to drive innovation in insurance to my new role at Vertafore," said Newpol. "I've long believed that if you do right by your customers and team, success will follow naturally. That's a key reason why Vertafore has such great industry momentum with our DCM business and why I'm excited to lead the team in 2021."

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying insurance distribution so that our customers can focus on what matters most: people. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

