Vertafore's Customer-First Focus Nets 4 New Awards

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a stellar golden anniversary year, Vertafore is heading into 2020 with new accolades for its technology, workplace culture and customer-centric strategy.

The leader in InsurTech recently earned four industry and local awards honoring the company's focus on championing customer success and delivering ROI for users across the insurance value chain. In addition, Vertafore celebrated its second record-setting sales year in a row.

"We exist to simplify and automate the insurance lifecycle, and these milestones show that customers and the industry think we're on the right track," said Vertafore Chief Sales and Marketing Officer BJ Schaknowski. "Our products and people are all about providing great solutions to our customers, so it's no surprise that when they win, we win."

This recent round of awards includes:

The 2020 BIG Innovation Award. One of just 100 winners selected from hundreds of entries from around the globe, the BIG award recognizes Vertafore's RiskMatch insurance marketplace data analytics and intelligence platform for its ability to surface insights that allow agencies and carriers to drive real, measurable growth and better serve the needs of the end-insured.

The Cloud Awards shortlist for Best B2B Customer Strategy recognizing Vertafore's unique customer service approach structured around meeting the customer's specific needs at every stage in the customer journey.

The ACORD 2019 Top Ten InsurTech Leaders award for Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon , recognizing her vision, execution and impact on shaping the future of insurance through innovation.

, recognizing her vision, execution and impact on shaping the future of insurance through innovation. The Built in Colorado Best Places to Work Top 100 list. This state-wide ranking recognizes Vertafore's outstanding work culture that includes a focus on health and wellness, diversity, professional and social impact, financial planning and stability, flexible work environment and other perks.

"These awards showcase that we do more than make great products; they validate the strong company culture and customer-centric approach that make our company unique," said Zupon. "We are so proud and humbled to be recognized for the value and innovation we bring to our customers and the industry."

To learn more about Vertafore's comprehensive suite of InsurTech solutions for carriers, agencies and underwriters, visit www.vertafore.com.

About Vertafore

For 50 years, Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology, has built and supported superior InsurTech solutions to connect every point of the distribution channel. Vertafore's agency management, ratings, regulation, compliance, data and analytics and connectivity products streamline workflows, improve efficiency and drive productivity for more North American insurance professionals than any other provider – including more than 20,000 agencies, over 1,000 carriers and 23 state governments. Through a continual focus on operational excellence, development of innovative solutions and alignment with key industry partners, Vertafore is leading the way for customers of all sizes by delivering results that make a difference. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

