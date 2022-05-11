Vertalo's 2022 Digital Assets and Securities Conference Returns to Austin, TX This Month

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertalo, the digital transfer agent that connects and enables the digital asset ecosystem, is excited to announce that its second annual Digital Assets AND Securities Conference (DAAS) will return to Austin's Omni Barton Creek Hotel this month. The three-day event, which takes place May 19-21, 2022, is bringing together hundreds of buyers, issuers, integrators, lawyers, and skeptics to further connect and enable a stronger ecosystem to further the understanding of the intersection of Digital Assets and Securities. DAAS22 is where Web 2 meets Web3 and agrees to work together.

Attendees for the DAAS22 Conference can expect to meet entrepreneurs and builders from the sell-side of the digital assets ecosystem. Buy-side individuals and organizations are also encouraged to attend at the event as it will provide a launchpad to learn about providers in the digital asset ecosystem. Additionally, regulators and attorneys will focus on legal challenges and the evolving digital asset regulations. Last, for investors - whether you're an institutional or individual investor - this conference will provide insight toward the digital asset space and revolutionary companies, and feature pitch and demo presentations from more than 20 companies.

Dave Hendricks, CEO and Founder of Vertalo said, "Vertalo's Second Digital Assets AND Securities Conference brings together technology innovators who are eager to share their progress and results. Our 2021 conference reunited these builders after almost two years apart, but this conference is bringing those same providers back together to share how issuers are leveraging digital asset technology." He continues, "Attendees will learn from actual practitioners - not industry celebrities - how this network of providers creates more shareholder value, reduces friction in capital formation, and improves secondary liquidity for private assets. Most blockchain conferences preach, at this conference we aim to teach."

Sponsors and Speakers at DAAS22 include Dalmore, tZERO, Arca Labs, Perkins Coie, GUARDD, Netki, Oasis Pro Markets, Rowe Capital Group, DTCC, State Street, North Capital, Symbridge, XY Labs, Templum Inc., Belobaba Fund, Texas Blockchain Council, Texture Capital, US Capital Global, Ownera, Alto IRA, Fried Frank, Chainstone Labs, and Sidley Austin. Special guest Bruce Fenton, US Senate Candidate from New Hampshire, will give the lunch keynote on Friday May 20th.

Who should attend? Builders and Buyers of Digital Asset and Private Securities technology are the target audience for this educational, interactive conference. With three stages, dozens of speakers and presentations, amazing food, entertainment, and unparalleled networking opportunities, DAAS22 will be a memorable conference for hundreds.

This is the second Digital Assets conference that Vertalo has hosted in the last year. In September 2021, Vertalo organized its first-ever conference, The Digital Assets and Securities Conference , based in Austin, Texas. This in-person, sponsor-supported event brought together more than 200 attendees from companies including Oasis Pro Markets, Texture Capital, Resolute Capital, and tZero. The Digital Assets and Securities Conference was the biggest collection of alternative trading systems (ATSs) in history and also the scene of the brutal cage match panel ' best protocol for issuing digital assets '.

ABOUT VERTALO

Vertalo is a Digital Transfer Agent bridging the gaps between primary and secondary trading of private and digital securities offerings. A B2B SaaS platform built on open APIs, Vertalo connects and enables the digital asset ecosystem to reduce systemic friction, providing an industry-leading cap table management and investor onboarding solution which facilitates direct ownership and direct listing of any private asset, in any country, or asset class. In addition to offering securities issuance services to private companies, Vertalo also offers white-label, licensed, and joint venture opportunities to capital advisors, broker-dealers, and investment banks.

Vertalo hosts the annual Digital Assets AND Securities Conference, a summit designed for industry leaders and their customers held in Austin, TX, May 19-21. Learn more about Vertalo at www.vertalo.com, and the DAAS Conference at www.daas-conference.com.

