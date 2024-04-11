Vertefarm: A Revolutionary Hydroponic Micro Plant Factory for In-Home Gardens Launches With Smart Control App

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertefarm proudly announces the launch of its innovative hydroponic micro plant factory, seamlessly blending aesthetic appeal with smart practical functionality. Vertefarm utilizes cutting-edge vertical surface planting and root cyclic drip irrigation technologies to ensure healthy plant growth by providing ample contact with both water and air. The unit is priced at $799 and is available for purchase here.

Equipped with a no-additional-fee light source (new for the industry) tailored specifically for green leafy plants, Vertefarm ensures a photosynthetic photon flux over 150 μmol/m²/s to the leaves, promoting rapid and healthy plant growth. The product also includes the industry's first UV light so the 10 gallons of water capacity remains free from bacteria. The Smart Control system and app, including an MCU supporting BLE and WiFi, enhance user convenience and accessibility.

Vertefarm aims to provide fresh highly nutritious green vegetables while promoting the joy of home cultivation. Simultaneously, Vertefarm will champion new hydroponic farming methods, foster the development of plant factories, reduce reliance on traditional agriculture, and mitigate its negative impact on the natural environment.

With Vertefarm, individuals can cultivate a variety of plants in their living rooms, balconies, kitchens, and more, allowing for the immediate consumption of fresh and safe vegetables. The device's ability to absorb carbon dioxide and release pure water vapor significantly contributes to improving indoor air quality.

Jason Chaikin, President of Vertefarm:

"As we witness a growing demand for in-home gardening solutions, Vertefarm emerges as the perfect answer to the needs of individuals seeking a seamless blend of technology, aesthetics, and sustainability in their homes. Farming Within Reach is our mission. For us, it means enabling families to grow their food, reclaiming it from corporate agriculture and putting it back in the hands of the people it impacts. This is the essence of family farming."

Who We Are:

At Vertefarm, we believe in the transformative power of gardening. Our dedicated team of gardening enthusiasts, innovators, and sustainability advocates has made it their mission to create accessible, innovative, and aesthetically pleasing gardening solutions that seamlessly integrate into modern living spaces.

The Vertefarm Indoor Hydroponic Garden revolutionizes indoor gardening by employing cutting-edge vertical surface planting and root drip irrigation technologies, seamlessly blending aesthetic appeal with practical functionality. With Vertefarm, your home transforms into a vibrant space plant wall where you can conveniently plant, harvest, and consume fresh and safe vegetables, all while showcasing the natural beauty and life journey of plants.

"We're a sustainability-conscious lifestyle and farming brand thinking about a clean meal dinner table."

Specifications:

Dimensions: 66 in × 30 in × 14 in, or 1668 mm × 769 mm × 355 mm

Weight: 53 lbs, or 24 kg

Planting Pots: 48

Water Tank Capacity: 10.6 gallons, or 40L

Input Voltage: 110 ~ 220V, 50Hz ~ 60Hz

Rated Power: 100W

Power Consumption: 0.075 kW/hour

Operating Temperature: 50 ~ 104 ℉, or 10 ~ 40 ℃

Mobile App Control: Yes

BLE/WIFI: Yes

For more information and to purchase Vertefarm products, please visit the Vertefarm Website.

Media Contact:

Mike Paffmann

[email protected]

SOURCE Vertefarm