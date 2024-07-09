Vertefarm: Summer Special - Hydroponic Home Garden Now Only $650

Includes 48 Plant Pots with Smart Control System via App

Vertefarm Wants to Make Its System More Accessible to Everyone This Summer

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertefarm is excited to announce a special summer price drop on its revolutionary hydroponic home garden. Originally priced at $799, this state-of-the-art indoor garden system is now available for just $650 for a limited time, in response to tremendous early interest and improvements in production. Available for purchase here.

Vertefarm (PRNewsfoto/Vertefarm)

Vertefarm combines aesthetic appeal with advanced functionality, utilizing vertical surface planting and root cyclic drip irrigation technologies. This innovative approach ensures healthy plant growth by maximizing contact with both water and air. The system includes a unique, no-additional-fee light source specifically designed for green leafy plants, achieving a photosynthetic photon flux over 150 μmol/m²/s. Additionally, the industry's first UV light in such a unit keeps the 10-gallon water capacity free from bacteria.

The accompanying Smart Control system and app feature an MCU supporting BLE and WiFi, enhancing user convenience and accessibility. This allows individuals to manage their indoor garden effortlessly from their smartphones, making it easier than ever to grow a variety of plants in living rooms, balconies, or kitchens.

Jason Chaikin, President of Vertefarm, commented on the new pricing: "With the growing demand for in-home gardening solutions, we wanted to make our hydroponic home garden more accessible to everyone this summer."

About Vertefarm: Vertefarm is dedicated to transforming indoor gardening with its innovative, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing solutions. The Vertefarm Indoor Hydroponic Garden employs cutting-edge technology to create a vibrant plant wall in your home, where you can plant, harvest, and consume fresh vegetables, improving both your diet and indoor air quality.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 66 in × 30 in × 14 in, or 1668 mm × 769 mm × 355 mm

Weight: 53 lbs, or 24 kg

Planting Pots: 48

Water Tank Capacity: 10.6 gallons, or 40L

Input Voltage: 110 ~ 220V, 50Hz ~ 60Hz

Rated Power: 100W

Power Consumption: 0.075 kW/hour

Operating Temperature: 50 ~ 104 ℉, or 10 ~ 40 ℃

Mobile App Control: Yes

BLE/WIFI: Yes

For more information and to take advantage of this limited-time offer, please visit the Vertefarm website.

