Vertek and AT&T Cybersecurity Partnership: Proactive and Predictive Threat Detection and Mitigation for Modern Enterprise

News provided by

Vertek

22 Jun, 2023, 08:02 ET

COLCHESTER, Vt., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertek Corporation, a leading end-to-end Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and Telecom Operations Provider, is a premier AT&T Cybersecurity partner providing Unified Security Management™ (USM) Anywhere services to large and mid-sized enterprises. Vertek's advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) delivers proactive and predictive threat detection and mitigation services to enterprise clients looking to safeguard their companies from worldwide cyberthreats.

Vertek utilizes AT&T Cybersecurity's USM Anywhere platform as part of Vertek's 24/7/365 Security Operations Center, a comprehensive, multi-layered cybersecurity solution. It includes real-time intrusion detection, detection monitoring and response, in-depth vulnerability scanning, behavioral monitoring, and SIEM and log management to provide customers unparalleled protection against an ever-changing threat landscape.

"Vertek and AT&T Cybersecurity give my organization access to a solution that my enterprise clients seek. I believe it is a best-in-class solution to defend against the extreme threats of today's cyber landscape. We not only drive our customers to this solution, we use it internally as well," said Mark DiGregorio, President of Site Tech Services. "We look forward to continuing to be a customer of Vertek, and to partner with our customers to deliver leading-edge security solutions to clients."

As one of four master AT&T Cybersecurity partners, Vertek couples AT&T Cybersecurity's USM Anywhere with Managed Threat Intelligence (MTI) to provide an affordable and consolidated hub for threat mitigation that offers 24x7 monitoring and comprehensive business intelligence and analytics.

"Our partnership with AT&T Cybersecurity enables our SOC to provide extended detection and response to clients, which is a growing necessity for centralized enterprise security monitoring of cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments as security incidents increase in frequency and sophistication," said Ron Hruby, COO of Vertek.

For more information about Vertek AT&T Cybersecurity solutions, visit https://www.vertek.com/managed-alienvault/.

For more information about Vertek, visit www.vertek.com.

About Vertek Corporation

Vertek Corporation is a leading end-to-end Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and Telecom Operations Provider that accelerates speed to market with customer-centric, process-driven technology solutions. As a trusted partner for over 30 years, Vertek's portfolio provides clients a competitive edge with comprehensive managed cybersecurity solutions and turnkey telecom operation services. For more information, visit www.vertek.com.

SOURCE Vertek

Also from this source

Vertek Corporation Announces a New President, Jorge Reis, and New COO, Ron Hruby

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.