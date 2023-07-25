VERTEK FLEX MANAGED DETECTION AND RESPONSE REVOLUTIONIZES CYBERSECURITY WITH UNPARALLELED PROTECTION

Vertek

25 Jul, 2023, 08:03 ET

Real-time monitoring and response provide greater mitigation capabilities for evolving digital landscape

COLCHESTER, Vt., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertek Corporation, a leading end-to-end Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and Telecom Operations Provider, announces the launch of Flex Managed Detection and Response (MDR), a comprehensive solution that provides clients 24/7 protection against evolving cybersecurity threats.

As a cybersecurity journey partner, Vertek meets customers where they are and helps them leverage and mature their security investment to enable business. Vertek's Flex MDR remotely delivers modern security operations center (SOC) capabilities focused on quickly detecting, investigating and actively mitigating incidents for clients of any size and industry. Vertek's Flex MDR reduces the risk of data breaches by staying ahead of potential attacks with security POD-enabled resource agility, flexibility, and scalability, backed by DevSecOps, Compliance and Cloud Service resources.

Regulatory requirements and cyber incidents are increasing, forcing organizations to divert resources from their core business to acquire MDR capabilities to identify and respond to the latest threats. Gartner Research states "50% of organizations will be using MDR services for threat monitoring, detection and response functions that offer threat containment and mitigation capabilities" by 2025. Vertek's Flex MDR solution is powered by a platform offering over 500 integrations for case management, data enrichment, email and messaging, endpoint protection, forensics and malware, IT service management, network security, and SIEM. This gives Vertek's clients the peace of mind that comes with knowing their security is in the hands of experts employing highly capable tools.

"There is a significant economic advantage to outsourced SOC services. Reduced costs and consistent pricing made Vertek a no-brainer for providing managed threat intelligence to my customers," said a Vertek Managed Services Provider Partner.

With a 98% client retention rate, Vertek's Flex MDR provides the following benefits:

  • 24/7 monitoring and threat detection: The Vertek MDR service continuously monitors clients' networks and endpoints for any signs of malicious activity to quickly mitigate any threats before they do damage.

  • Expert threat intelligence: Clients' organizations are continuously protected against the latest threats with Vertek's team of security experts monitoring the threat landscape 24/7 and developing new methods to detect and respond to threats.

  • Automated response: Automated response capabilities quickly contain and remediate threats, reducing the impact of a security incident and minimizing the time and resources required to recover from such an event.

  • Reporting and insights: Flex MDR includes detailed reporting and insights to monitor an organization's security posture. Data identifies areas for improvement and the effectiveness of security measures over time, with the option to add-on Vertek's Managed Threat Intelligence (MTI) Success Model.

Flex MDR is available through Vertek immediately. More information can be found at https://www.vertek.com/managed-detection-and-response/.

About Vertek Corporation

Vertek Corporation is a leading end-to-end Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and Telecom Operations Provider that accelerates speed to market with customer-centric, process-driven technology solutions. As a trusted partner for over 30 years, Vertek's portfolio provides clients a competitive edge with comprehensive managed cybersecurity solutions and turnkey telecom operation services. For more information, visit www.vertek.com.

