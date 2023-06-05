Verterim Appoints Governance, Risk and Compliance Veteran Philip Aldrich as Chief Operating Officer

HOPKINTON, Mass., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verterim Inc., a services-led company committed to delivering transformative Integrated Risk Management/Governance Risk and Compliance results, today announced the appointment of Philip Aldrich as Chief Operating Officer. Philip will lead the Company's Executive Team, providing strategic direction and support in the areas of delivery, finance, sales/marketing, and communications pertaining to new and existing clients.

"We looked exhaustively for a leader of leaders, a team and culture builder, and a master of business finance and operations – we needed a dynamic individual with serious strengths and extensive experience in all these areas, plus have the expertise in GRC/IRM required to lead our niche focus," said Peter Ridgley, Founder and CEO at Verterim. "An industry veteran, Phil is an inspiring thought leader and team builder whose expertise comes at a pivotal time in the Company's growth as we work to develop individuals and teams to offer more strategic value to our clients."

Philip Aldrich brings more than 20 years of industry experience building comprehensive Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) programs for large enterprise customers. Prior to joining Verterim, Phil worked as Director, ERM & GRC at Dell EMC. He is also an adjunct professor at Boston College and teaches GRC within a cybersecurity policy and governance master's program. Phil holds a Bachelor of Science, engineering and law from the United States Military Academy at West Point, Master of Science degrees, Computer Information Systems (Security)/Administrative Studies (Innovation & Technology) from Boston University, and CISSP, CISM, CISA, CRISC certifications.

About Verterim

Verterim, Inc., is a privately held services-led company solely dedicated to Integrated Risk Management, and Governance, Risk and Compliance. As leaders in IRM, Verterim offers turnkey managed services solutions.

