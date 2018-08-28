Verterim Named a Top 25 GRC Provider by CIO Applications

HOPKINTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Verterim, Inc., has been named one of the Top 25 Governance, Risk and Compliance companies nationwide by CIO Applications.

This award further reconizes Verterim's leadship position within the GRC market as a practitioner-based company. According to CIO Applications, the Top 25 companies, "have been making great strides tailoring enterprise-specific, cost-effective GRC solutions and assist businesses in devising suitable GRC strategies that align with the overall business objectives."

The award is significant as governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) is inherently complicated due to the vast footprint across organizations, the effort to bring together multiple stakeholders across disparate – and often disconnected – groups all while facing the challenge of interpreting isolated data. Verterim solves these problems by simplifying GRC for customers by:

Creating clear process definition and automation;

Implementing plug and play integrations that often take advantage of in-house

technologies;

Quick-deploying solutions tailored to clients' needs.

Hosting and managing services.

Also, Verterim provides mentoring services for clients to help them navigate the process and technology. The result: client operationalized programs that meet each individual organizion's specific needs.

"This award validates our continued approach to innovation by offering integrated solutions to enrich and manage GRC platforms and programs quickly and easily," says Peter Ridgley, President, and Founder of Verterim. "Leveraging leading-edge software, deep expertise in integrations and our partnership with Microsoft Azure, we are transforming GRC, offering a very quick time-to-value proposition for our clients."

Founded in 2013, Verterim is a GRC focused company. Verterim provides award-winning, industry-recognized GRC leadership and partners with their customers to provide exceptional GRC professional services, hosting and managed services for GRC platforms, innovative integrations, and GRC software products. For more information on Verterim, visit www.verterim.com or grc@verterim.com.

SOURCE Verterim, Inc.

