VERTESS Announces Acquisition of Apple Homecare Medical Supply by Pediatric Home Service

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple Homecare Medical Supply, Inc. (https://www.applehms.com/), one of Texas' largest pediatric respiratory and enteral supply providers, was recently acquired by Minnesota-based Pediatric Home Respiratory Services, LLC (PHS) (https://www.pediatrichomeservice.com/), a multi-state provider of pediatric respiratory equipment, enteral nutrition, infusion nursing & pharmacy, home care/private duty nursing, and more. The transaction was facilitated by VERTESS (http://vertess.com), a leading healthcare Mergers + Acquisitions (M+A) advisory firm. The acquisition provides PHS further reach into the Texas pediatric home medical equipment market.

Apple HMS, headquartered in Richardson, TX, has been a full-service Home Medical Equipment/Durable Medical Equipment (HME/DME) supplier specializing in pediatric acute care HME equipment and supplies since 1999. Their multiple established service locations across the state of Texas enable them to provide services to any locale. Their outstanding reputation and service track record make them consistently one of the top suppliers in the state.

PHS, headquartered in Roseville, MN, currently operates in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, and Texas. PHS is independent children's home health care agency dedicated to helping children with medical complexities achieve their best lives at home and in their communities. Founded over 30 years ago, they have established themselves as a Pediatric Center of Excellence (PCoE) to improve the quality of life for children and access to care in a manner that is family and patient-centered, customer service driven, clinically excellent, innovative, technologically advanced, ethically sound, sustainable, and community-responsive.

VERTESS Managing Director / Partner Brad Smith stated, "The synergy between Apple and PHS was clear from the beginning of discussions. Both organizations recognized and appreciated the other's dedication to improving the lives of a vulnerable population. Texas is greatly benefitting from the combined strengths of PHS and Apple."

About VERTESS

VERTESS is an international healthcare-focused Mergers + Acquisitions (M+A) advisory firm with expertise spanning diverse healthcare and human service verticals, ranging from behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disabilities to DME, pharmacies, home care/hospice, urgent care, life sciences, and other specialized services and products. Each VERTESS Managing Director has had executive experience in either launching or managing and ultimately successfully exiting a healthcare company.

VERTESS is headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, with additional offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. For more information, visit www.vertess.com.

