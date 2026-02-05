VERTESS Closes Four Healthcare Transactions in Strong Start to 2026

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS (http://vertess.com), a leading healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm, is pleased to announce the successful closing of four sell-side advisory transactions in December 2025 and January 2026, underscoring continued momentum across the healthcare services and medical equipment sectors. There was a significant uptick in healthcare M&A activity in 2025, following a sluggish market in the previous two years.

Gammie HomeCare (https://gammie.com), a Hawaii-based durable medical equipment company, was acquired by AdaptHealth (https://adapthealth.com), a nationwide network of medical equipment providers. Managing Director and Partner, Bradley Smith, who oversaw this transaction, noted, "It's important to stay the course when the transaction timeline is drawn out longer than anticipated. This closing demonstrates ongoing strategic expansion by national DME platforms seeking strong regional operators."

Foot Care Store, Inc. d/b/a Dia-Foot (https://dia-foot.com), a Florida-based diabetic shoe company, was acquired by Anodyne (https://www.anodyneshoes.com), a Wisconsin-based orthopedic footwear provider. This transaction was led by Managing Directors Bradley Smith and David Purinton. Smith commented, "With this merger, Dia-Foot will be able to expand its reach into new markets. Anodyne has gained an established partner in the industry with a dedicated team in place." The transaction represents continued consolidation within the diabetic footwear and orthopedic DME market.

At the start of the year, RD Nutrition Consultants (https://www.rdnutritionconsultants.com), a nationwide nutrition consulting company, was acquired by Conscious Capital Growth (https://www.ccgro.com), a lower middle-market independent sponsor based in Arizona. Managing Director Gene Quigley guided this transaction to its successful conclusion. He stated, "I'm extremely pleased for both our client, Robert DeLair, and the buyer as this deal will allow the company to continue its impressive organic growth and better support its clients nationwide." This acquisition highlights increasing investor interest in scalable, clinically focused healthcare service organizations.

Connecticut Mental Health Specialists (https://cmhsgroup.com), a Connecticut-based mental health services provider, was acquired by an individual buyer. Managing Director David Purinton led this transaction and shared, "This deal reflects sustained demand for high-quality behavioral health platforms and founder-led practices. Dr. Cooper and his team have created an outstanding organization that will continue to provide essential services to its patients under new leadership."

Managing Partner, Vaughne Glennie, stated, "VERTESS' deep sector expertise, active buyer relationships, and ability to achieve successful outcomes for clients is a testament to our exceptional team. We are encouraged by the highly active market and look forward to more wins in 2026."

For more information, please contact Vaughne Glennie at [email protected] or +1.520.395.0244.

About VERTESS

VERTESS is an international healthcare-focused Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm with expertise spanning diverse healthcare and human service verticals, ranging from behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disabilities to DME, pharmacies, home care/hospice, urgent care, life sciences, and other specialized services and products. Each VERTESS Managing Director has had executive experience in either launching or managing and ultimately successfully exiting a healthcare company.

