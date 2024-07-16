VERTESS Closes Third Pharmacy Deal of 2024

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS (http://vertess.com), a leading healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a third pharmacy deal this year. This deal closely follows two additional pharmacy transactions completed in Q2.

Keystone Specialty Pharmacy (https://keystone-pharmacy.com/), a customized, specialty pharmacy out of Mississippi, was purchased by Novastone Capital Advisors (NCA) (https://www.novastone-ca.com/index.php), a Switzerland-based private equity firm, as part of their Entrepreneurship through Acquisition (ETA) Program. Keystone prides themselves on offering health care providers new resources to treat serious infections while also being committed to maintaining the highest ethical standards in business. Dr. Lisa Piercey, NCA's Entrepreneur, will lead the pharmacy as it continues its mission of providing critical care.

The transaction was overseen by VERTESS Managing Director, Alan Hymowitz, who previously owned and operated a pharmacy before his tenure at VERTESS. His unique background was invaluable in leading this transaction to a successful conclusion. He noted what a demanding and lengthy process this transaction was, but that he is thrilled for his clients to see this deal across the finish the line.

Keystone owners, Jeffrey and Kim Clark, reflected on the transaction process sharing, "Alan Hymowitz and the team from VERTESS understood the importance of finding a strategic investor who would continue our mission 'Our goal is to heal and not refill.' VERTESS found the ideal fit for our pharmacy, one who we have confidence will take care of our patients with excellence while expanding the business we started. We are extremely grateful to Alan, David Coit, and the rest of the VERTESS team for their diligence and expertise in bringing our deal to close. Their guidance through this process has been a blessing to us both."

