VERTESS Closes Two Pharmacy Deals in Q2

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS ( http://vertess.com ), a leading healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm, is pleased to announce the successful completion of two pharmacy transactions in Q2.

Savage Family Pharmacy (https://www.savagerx.com), a family-owned pharmacy serving the Pennsylvania community since 1922, was acquired by a private buyer in May 2024. Savage was the second part of the transaction overseen by VERTESS Managing Directors, Alan Hymowitz and Anna Elliott. The first part of the transaction closed in Q3 2023. Hymowitz and Elliott are grateful for their client's patience and perseverance through the transaction process. "We couldn't have asked for a more cooperative client. He was responsive and helpful throughout both processes and was, more importantly, focused on realizing the best outcome for his business," stated Elliott.

Apex Infusion Pharmacy (https://apex-iv.com), a fast-growing provider of ambulatory infusion therapy services based in California, was purchased by FFL Capital Partners (https://www.fflpartners.com/), a private equity firm focused on middle-market technology and healthcare services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Signal Hill, California, Apex Infusion provides high-quality, reliable care to patients in the comfort of their own homes or in ambulatory settings, with the goal of achieving the best possible outcomes. Apex coordinates professional interaction with our patient's physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers. They provide intravenous immunoglobulin, specialty infusion, total parental nutrition, and other therapeutic services. Apex currently operates 11 locations in California. Alan Hymowitz was the Managing Director who advised on this transaction, as well. He has several decades of pharmacy experience after owning, operating, and selling his own pharmacy, and now provides consulting and transactional advisory services. "Apex has such a strong track record and leadership team. It was truly a pleasure to find the right buyer who could take the company forward into its next growth phase," commented Hymowitz.

About VERTESS

VERTESS is an international healthcare-focused Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm with expertise spanning diverse healthcare and human service verticals, ranging from behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disabilities to DME, pharmacies, home care/hospice, urgent care, life sciences, and other specialized services and products. Each VERTESS Managing Director has had executive experience in either launching or managing and ultimately successfully exiting a healthcare company.

