VERTESS Completes Three Acquisitions in Q1 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS, a leading healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm, closed out a strong first quarter of 2022 with three transactions. Managing Partner Bradley Smith commented that these were noteworthy successes given the current status of the economy and the geopolitical instability overseas.

Brannons Rental and Sales, Inc., a California home medical equipment company was acquired by Adapt Medical, a national home medical equipment company. Robert Villalobos, Managing Director and deal lead, noted, "Brannons Medical was a staple in the San Jose community for 20+ years. With the continued appetite for respiratory providers, it comes as no surprise the family-run business was a desirable acquisition. I was honored to help them reach a successful transaction with Adapt."

United Medical Providers, Inc., a national urology and catheter provider, was acquired by Home Care Delivered, Inc, a national medical supply provider. Managing Partner Bradley Smith, who represented United Medical Providers, stated, "I am thrilled to see UMP complete this transaction and exit their business. We found them the right buyer that will be able to successfully continue the work they were doing."

PAIS, Inc., a West Virginia-based intellectual/developmental disabilities service provider, was acquired by Pathways Health and Community Support, LLC, a national behavioral and mental health services provider. Dave Turgeon, the Managing Director who advised PAIS, was pleased to help them find a home within Pathways and lead them through the transaction process.

