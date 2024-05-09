VERTESS Posts Strong Q1 2024, Ranked #1 M&A Firm by Axial

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS (http://vertess.com), a leading healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm, was recently named the #1 lower middle market investment bank for Q1 2024 by Axial (http://axial.net), a private deal network serving professionals who own, advise, and invest in North American companies. The first quarter of 2024 saw 2,534 total sellside deals marketed on the Axial platform, which was an increase from the previous two quarters. In particular, healthcare was the industry with the highest pursuit rate on the platform.

VERTESS also facilitated three transactions in Q1 2024. MyDoc Urgent Care (http://mydocuc.com), a multi-location urgent care center based in Pennsylvania, was acquired by MyTown Health Partners (http://mytownhealthpartners.com), a comprehensive practice management services organization recently formed by Webster Equity Partners. MyDoc Urgent Care provides urgent care, primary care, occupational medicine, workers comp, physicals, wellness and holistic medicine to local communities in Philadelphia. VERTESS Managing Directors Anna Elliott and Blake Peart represented the sellers in the transaction.

"We felt like the owners of myDoc became a part of our family during the process," stated Anna Elliott, who has over 20 years of M&A experience. "Our primary objective is to always meet the client needs for their future goals," added Blake Peart, a former executive with decades of operational experience in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). "Their satisfaction is the top priority."

VERTESS Managing Director Dave Turgeon and Director Jack Turgeon led efforts on two significant transactions in the intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) space. Gold Medal Home Health (http://goldmedalhomehealth.com), an I/DD services provider based in New Jersey, was acquired by Abound Health (http://aboundhealth.com), a North Carolina-based leading provider dedicated to supporting individuals with diverse needs. North Valley Developmental Services, Inc., a California I/DD company, was acquired by Merakey (http://merakey.org), a national provider of services for children, adolescents, and their families in areas of mental health and autism based in Pennsylvania.

"Assisting companies who provide these valuable supports is an extremely rewarding process. We know how important it is to establish the right partnership to keep critical services in place," commented Jack Turgeon. "We are extremely pleased to have facilitated these transitions."

