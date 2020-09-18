VERTESS Stampedes Past COVID-19 Hurdle, Closes 4 Deals in Q2/Q3 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS (www.vertess.com), a leading healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm, today announced the closing of four major Durable Medical Equipment (DME) healthcare transactions in Q2 and Q3 2020, despite challenges brought on by the pandemic. Even during unprecedented times, 2020 has been steadily gaining momentum within the DME industry. With several successful transactions this year, traction continues to increase in this sector.

Bradley Smith, the Managing Director who represented the four sellers in the transactions stated, "Even in the face of adversity that is 2020, I am thrilled to have helped deserving owners successfully exit their businesses while also helping bridge the gap for these healthcare providers to extend their established platforms."

Med Inc. (https://medinc.net), a Virginia-based DME Clinical Respiratory Provider, was acquired by Rotech Healthcare, Inc. (https://www.rotech.com), a Florida-based national leader in providing respiratory and sleep apnea treatment.

Health Technology Resources, LLC (https://yourhtr.com/), an Illinois-based clinical respiratory-focused DME provider, was acquired by Protech Home Medical Corp. (https://www.protechhomemedical.com), a Kentucky-based publicly traded healthcare services company.

Alliance Medical Supply (https://www.alliancemedicalsupply.com), a Texas-based pediatric respiratory and nutritional equipment supplier, was acquired by Pediatric Home Respiratory Service ("PHS") (https://www.pediatrichomeservice.com), a Minnesota-based independent comprehensive home care provider.

The assets of Metro-Med, Inc. (https://metromed.com), a California-based provider of respiratory services, were acquired by Rotech Healthcare, Inc. (https://www.rotech.com), a Florida-based national leader in providing respiratory and sleep apnea treatment.

For more information, please contact Bradley Smith at [email protected].

About VERTESS

VERTESS is a healthcare-focused Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm that helps owners increase their company's financial value and negotiate the best price when they decide to sell their own company or grow through acquisition. The VERTESS professional team's expertise spans diverse healthcare and human service verticals, ranging from behavioral health and intellectual / developmental disabilities to DME, pharmacies, home care/hospice, urgent care, dental practices, life sciences, and other specialized services and products. Each VERTESS Managing Director has had executive experience in either launching or managing and ultimately successfully exiting a healthcare company.

VERTESS is headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, with additional offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, Orlando, and Omaha. For more information visit www.vertess.com.

For further information about VERTESS please contact Vaughne Glennie at 520-395-0244 or [email protected].

