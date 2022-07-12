VERTESS Welcomes Three Partners to Leadership Team

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS, a leading healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of three new Partners. Managing Directors Rachel Boynton, Anna Elliott, and Robert Villalobos are the newest additions to the leadership team. All three bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team and will help shape the growing enterprise with their guidance and expertise.

Rachel Boynton joined VERTESS in 2018 as a Managing Director and has proven to be a successful, dedicated, and compassionate team member. Prior to joining VERTESS, she co-founded a multi-state human services and healthcare organization where she oversaw the operations, finance, human resources, and quality insurance departments. At VERTESS, she provides M&A advisory and consulting services to the intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD), behavioral health, and related healthcare markets. "As a former healthcare business owner, I know how dedicated the leadership team needs to be to run a successful company," Rachel noted. "I am excited to further support the VERTESS team as a Partner."

Anna Elliott is the most recent addition to the VERTESS team of the new Partners, having joined earlier this year. Prior to her Managing Director role with VERTESS, she co-founded a boutique M&A firm in Pennsylvania, where she developed her passion for mergers and acquisitions. She brings over 15 years of experience working in high-growth, healthcare technologies with specific experience in Deep Tech, SAAS, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Ambient Solutions, and healthcare companies. She is eager to continue her work and further expand her footprint in the healthcare industry as a Partner at VERTESS. "Although I am new to the VERTESS team, I have been wowed by the entire team's professionalism and attention to detail," Anna stated. "I am looking forward to many years of success!"

Robert Villalobos began his tenure at VERTESS in 2016 as a Business Development leader. Prior to VERTESS, he worked in public relations and marketing in various industries and facilitated the operation of a non-profit business incubator for entrepreneurs and small business owners. In his role as Director of Business Development, he sourced and cultivated leads for Managing Directors. He transitioned into the role of Managing Director and Partner earlier this year after demonstrating a natural ability and keen proficiency with the transaction process by closing several transactions while still in the Business Development role. "Becoming a Partner was important to me because it gives me a stake in the success of our firm," Rob commented. "It continues to help motivate me personally to drive value for VERTESS as a whole."

