Vertex Acquires LitCon Group

WEYMOUTH, Mass., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vertex Companies, LLC ("Vertex") is pleased to announce the acquisition of LitCon Group, LLC ("LitCon"), a highly respected financial analysis, forensic accounting, construction consulting, and eDiscovery firm. Vertex is a multidisciplinary professional services firm providing forensics, expert services, construction project advisory, and compliance and regulatory solutions. This partnership expands Vertex's bench of financial accounting and delay experts, broadening its forensic and technical consulting capabilities across the globe.

"The LitCon and Vertex partnership immediately benefits our clients," stated David Tortorello, CEO of The Vertex Companies. "As a firm with financial advisory and forensic accountants working alongside construction and forensic engineering experts, our expanded team performs expert services for comprehensive commercial damages, fraud and investigations, as well as government contracts."

LitCon performs financial analysis, forensic accounting, technology, and construction-related delay and damages expert services for clients involved in litigation, arbitration, and mediation. LitCon provides expertise for construction disputes, government contracts, insurance claims, and commercial litigation. The team delivers expert-led litigation technology, project management, and advisory services, and supports specialty industries like solar and oil & gas.

Vertex's multi-disciplined professional services, global clients, and commitment to quality, value and continuous growth opportunities make it an excellent fit for LitCon. LitCon and its clients will have direct access to Vertex's resources and suite of specialized services. LitCon's founder, Robert Peterson explained, "With a combined team, LitCon and Vertex will be able to enhance our service offerings and geographic reach, while maintaining the high standard of technical expertise and value our clients expect."

About LitCon Group, LLC

Established in December 2005, LitCon is a financial, technical, advisory, and expert services firm. In addition to supporting attorneys and clients involved in litigation, arbitration, and mediation, LitCon provides other consulting services to clients through expert-led technology and eDiscovery solutions, and advises clients on best practices for successful or compliant performance. LitCon has a strong track record with projects relating to construction, government contracts, commercial litigation, insurance, and energy. They have successfully assisted clients in numerous matters involving airports, power generation, government and military construction, weapons systems, environmental remediation, commercial and mixed-use construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, nuclear power, pharmaceuticals, real estate, oil & gas, software, government services, and antitrust. LitCon's approach involves detailed analysis, in-depth knowledge of facts and evidence, and clear communication in court. Additional information about LitCon is available at https://litcongroup.com/

About The Vertex Companies, LLC

Vertex, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, is a professional services firm that provides expert witness and dispute resolution services, forensic consulting, surety consulting, construction project advisory and compliance and regulatory consulting throughout the globe. Vertex focuses on bettering outcomes for its clients, colleagues, and communities by cleaning the environment, advising during the development and construction of communities, and solving complex challenges to provide a more sustainable, safe, and just world. ENR consistently ranks Vertex as a top engineering design firm, construction/program management firm and environmental firm. Vertex also ranks as a "Best Firm to Work For" in the industry, which underscores their commitment to employees. Additional information about Vertex's growth strategy and solutions is available at www.vertexeng.com.

