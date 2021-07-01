Vertex Aerospace Awarded 2021 James S. Cogswell Award

MADISON, Miss., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertex Aerospace is pleased to announce its selection as a recipient of the 2021 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award. The aerospace defense company was one of 40 facilities selected for the award, which is the highest honor bestowed by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA).

Vertex was chosen from 13,000 cleared contractors to receive the award, which recognizes defense contractors for industrial security excellence. Less than one percent of cleared contractors are honored to receive the annual award. Being previously awarded this exemplary achievement in 2019, Vertex has sustained excellence in industrial security.

"The Cogswell is the most prestigious honor the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) bestows to members of cleared industry," said Robert Hayes, Vertex's Corporate Director of Security. "We were selected because we were able to demonstrate excellence and the highest of standards in establishing and maintaining a superior security program that goes beyond the NISP requirements."

Vertex is proud to be a defense industry leader. The Company was one of the first defense contractors to establish an insider threat program (ITP) long before the DCSA required implementation. Vertex's ITP is based on Department of Defense regulations and industry best practices and was designed to protect national security information.

The Cogswell award was established in 1966 in remembrance of late U.S. Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of Industrial Security. Cogswell developed the basic principles of the National Industrial Security Program, including an emphasis on partnerships between industry and government to protect classified materials.

About Vertex

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for government and commercial customers. The mid-level aerospace company provides aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Vertex's agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over half a century. With a nearly 60 percent veteran workforce, the Mississippi-based company understands the challenges faced by the defense sector. Information about Vertex can be found at vtxaero.com.

POC: Kimber Riley

Corporate Communications Manager (Interim)

[email protected]

Wk: 601-607-6031

SOURCE Vertex Aerospace

Related Links

https://vtxaero.com

