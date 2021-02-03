Vertex Aerospace Awarded $38M USAF C-12 CLS Contract

"The renewal of this C-12 CLS contract is a testimony to Vertex's high-quality, innovative solutions that have led to a 20-plus year relationship with the USAF C-12 program," said John "Ed" Boyington, Vertex Aerospace president and CEO. "These long-term relationships have allowed us to streamline maintenance operations through predictive analysis approaches and cost control efficiency, offering our customers accelerated readiness."

CLS support will be performed at seven domestic locations and 16 international sites. This contract award follows Vertex's prime seat awards on the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center's Aircraft Maintenance Enterprise Solution and Consolidated Rotary Wing Maintenance contract vehicles, allowing the mid-level aerospace defense company and the USAF to further advance innovative fixed and rotary-wing solutions together.

Work is expected to be completed by December 31, 2021. Funds in the amount of $6,648,772 were obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

About Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for government and commercial customers. The mid-level aerospace Company operates in over 100 locations worldwide providing aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Vertex's agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over half a century. With a 50 percent veteran workforce, the Mississippi-based company understands the challenges faced by the defense sector. More information can be found at vtxaero.com .

POC: Rachel C. Henson

Corporate Communications Manager

rachel.c[email protected]

601-607-6552

SOURCE Vertex Aerospace

