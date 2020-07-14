Vertex Aerospace Awarded Prime Seat on NAWCAD Contract

Vertex's Aircraft Integration & Sustainment (AIS) division, based in Crestview, Florida, was awarded a seat on the multiple award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract under Lot II status. Lot II vendors have the opportunity for full and open competition of all Aircraft Components, Systems, Kit Production, and Installation task orders.

"We are honored to have this opportunity to continue our support of the front-line warfighter by delivering quality services while ensuring speed to the fleet," said Ed Boyington, CEO and President of Vertex Aerospace. "The combination of our CMMARS and FRP MAC contract seats will allow us to display our full range of capabilities to solve every aircraft modification, systems integration, and maintenance challenge as a full life-cycle sustainment company."

The AIS division is co-located with the Bob Sikes Airport, which boasts a fully instrumental 8,000-foot runway that provides easy facility access for all sized aircraft. The site houses multiple high bay hangars for both fixed and rotary wing aircraft modifications and is complimented by over 500,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing, production, and assembly buildings servicing major OEMs.

The not-to-exceed ceiling for all contracts is $7,143,500,000, the maximum dollar ceiling for each task order is $750M, and work is expected to be complete by April 2031. No funds are being obligated at the time of award but will be awarded with individual orders as they are issued.

About Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for government and commercial customers. The mid-level aerospace company operates in over 100 locations worldwide providing aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Vertex's agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over 65 years. With a 50 percent veteran workforce, the Mississippi-based company understands the challenges faced by the defense sector. Information about Vertex can be found at vtxaero.com.

