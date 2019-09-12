Vertex Aerospace Partners with Hybrid Air Vehicles to Deliver Missionized Airlander 10 Aircraft to DoD

Vertex's Aircraft Integration & Sustainment division in Crestview, Florida, will work with Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) to missionize the revolutionary aircraft that provides persistent multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, computing and communication capabilities. The Airlander 10 offers these capabilities to meet the challenges of multi-domain operations and a range of special missions.

"Together, Vertex Aerospace and HAV will provide our customers affordable aircraft optimized for long-endurance with a missionized configuration able to synchronize capabilities across all domains," said Ed Boyington, Vertex Aerospace president and CEO. "This partnership allows us to support our U.S. armed forces as they move toward joint, multi-domain operations to combat the ambiguity of hybrid warfare."

HAV, a British aerospace company, is the world leader in hybrid aircraft technology. Airlander 10 provides a versatile and innovative solution to many of the challenges facing aviation today. HAV's Chief Executive Tom Grundy said this week at the Defence & Security Equipment International event in London that the two companies share a commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality products that respond to ever-changing mission requirements.

About Vertex Aerospace LLC

Vertex Aerospace is redefining the mid-level aerospace market with its agility, rapid deployment, and customer optimization. Since 1975, the Mississippi-based company has provided high-quality aerospace defense services for rotary and fixed wing aircraft, specializing in maintenance, manufacturing, and logistical solutions for government and private sector customers. The global company has over 4,000 employees at its 100+ international locations and is proud to have a 50% veteran employee rate. Information about the Company and job announcements can be found at www.vtxaero.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

About Hybrid Air Vehicles Limited

Founded in 2007, Hybrid Air Vehicles is the company behind the innovative Airlander hybrid aircraft. Airlander can take off and land from virtually any flat surface and offers a powerful combination of flexibility, persistence, payload capacity, and efficiency. Suitable for roles from surveillance and border patrol to search & rescue and expeditionary tourism, Airlander is an aircraft that encourages customers to Rethink the Skies and consider new approaches to solving some of the toughest challenges facing aerospace today. Please visit www.hybridairvehicles.com for more information. For HAV media enquiries, please email media@hybridairvehicles.net.

POC: Rachel C. Henson

Corporate Communications Manager

rachel.c.henson@vtxaero.com

Wk: 601-607-6552

Cell: 601-760-9297

SOURCE Vertex Aerospace

Related Links

http://www.vtxaero.com

