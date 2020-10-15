Vertex Aerospace Wins Prime Seat on $14B ACES Contract Vehicle

MADISON, Miss., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, has awarded Vertex Aerospace one of eight prime seats on the Aircraft Maintenance Enterprise Solution (ACES) contract vehicle. Task orders of the Indefinite Delivery/ Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) will support USAF contracted organizational-level maintenance on fixed and swing-wing aircraft.

"As a leader in aftermarket aerospace services, we're proud of the noble cause we are privileged to serve," said Ed Boyington, President and CEO of Vertex Aerospace. "Vertex looks forward to this opportunity to continue to support our Air Force customers with high-quality, innovative and affordable solutions."

Awardees will have the opportunity to compete for ACES task orders over a potential 10-year period with a maximum dollar ceiling of $14 billion. Funds will be allocated through task orders as they are issued. Performance locations will be determined by each individual task order.

Work on this contract vehicle was scheduled to start September 2020 and is expected to be complete by September 2030. Performance on single task orders will be capped at five years, including a one-year base period, two individual option years, and two one-year incentive option periods.

About Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for government and commercial customers. The mid-level aerospace company operates in over 100 locations worldwide providing aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Vertex's agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over half a century. With a 50 percent veteran workforce, the Mississippi-based company understands the challenges faced by the defense sector. Information about Vertex can be found at vtxaero.com.

POC: Rachel C. Henson

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

Wk: 601-607-6552

Cell: 601-760-9297

