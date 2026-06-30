Vertex Appoints Erica Massaro-Hales as Senior Managing Director to Expand Disputes Practice

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vertex Companies, LLC ("Vertex"), a global consulting firm that provides strategic advisory, project management, and dispute resolution services for organizations facing complex challenges in a world of risk, today announced the appointment of Erica Massaro-Hales as Senior Managing Director. Massaro-Hales will join the firm in mid-August and will play a key leadership role in supporting the firm's complex litigation clients.

"As Vertex continues to grow, our focus remains on hiring and retaining top talent that can help us deliver impactful results for our clients. Erica is an accomplished leader in the consulting industry, who is committed to the same core values Vertex embraces." said David Tortorello, CEO of Vertex. "Having her on the team will not only strengthen our culture but also enhance our leadership bench to provide valuable insights to clients."

Massaro-Hales brings 27 years of experience as both a trial attorney and litigation consultant, advising clients and counsel on high profile, high stakes litigation, regulatory investigations, and disputes and trials across a broad range of industries. Throughout her distinguished career, Erica has partnered with legal teams at elite law firms on some of their clients' most challenging and consequential matters, providing strategic insights and expert support in both Federal and State courts.

Prior to joining Vertex, Massaro-Hales was a founding partner at Ankura, where she played a key role in establishing and growing the firm's disputes and litigation consulting practice. She is widely recognized for her expertise in case strategy, trial preparation, expert witness support, and navigating complex business disputes involving Fortune 500 companies.

Massaro-Hales will be based in Atlanta, Georgia, and will serve clients nationwide as part of Vertex's expanding disputes practice. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Juris Doctor.

About Vertex

The Vertex Companies, LLC is a global consulting firm that provides strategic advisory, project management, and dispute resolution services for organizations that face complex challenges in a world full of risk. Our multidisciplinary teams, 360-degree approach, and deep bench make us an ideal partner for businesses that need measurable results, fast. For more information, visit Vertexeng.com.

Media Contact:

Dawn Hancock

Vice President of Marketing

The Vertex Companies, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE The Vertex Companies, LLC