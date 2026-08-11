Vertex Launches Visual and Strategic Communications Practice Following Hire of Erica Massaro-Hales

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vertex Companies, LLC ("Vertex"), a global consulting firm that provides strategic advisory, project management, and dispute resolution services for organizations facing complex challenges in a world of risk, announced the creation of its new Visual and Strategic Communications practice area.

Led by Erica Massaro-Hales, who joined the firm in early August as Practice Leader of the Visual and Strategic Communications team, works with clients to develop strategies, execute strategic demonstratives, and build multimedia technology in support of trial litigation and arbitration. The firm also recently hired Brad Campbell as Managing Director, supporting trial technology, and Mary Kate Miles as Director, in charge of graphics. Both Brad and Mary bring many years of experience in visual communications and are looking forward to continuing to serve clients in complex matters.

"Through my decades of experience as both a trial attorney and litigation consultant, I have seen firsthand how the right strategies and tools can support teams in court. I'm excited to bring my expertise to Vertex and to help grow a practice that can support our disputes clients," said Massaro-Hales.

"We are thrilled to expand our disputes services to deliver clients a full spectrum of solutions that solve their complex needs. Adding visual communications services, led by the accomplished Erica Massaro-Hales and her talented team of experts, allows us to strengthen our commitment to provide our clients with a comprehensive array of insights to any problem," said David Tortorello, CEO of Vertex.

The launch of the Visual and Strategic Communications practice reflects Vertex's continued investment in building a comprehensive disputes platform that helps clients navigate their most complex matters with confidence. To that end, Vertex appointed Chad Paulin as its first AI Strategy Officer. Paulin brings deep experience in the use of technology, visual storytelling, and AI-enhanced workflows that will support Vertex's new Visual and Strategic Communications practice, as well as its Global Disputes and Advisory divisions.

By combining strategic communications, visual storytelling, trial technology, AI-enabled tools, and deep technical expertise, Vertex provides an integrated approach that helps legal teams communicate complex facts, damages, and causation issues more clearly and effectively throughout mediation, arbitration, and trial.

About Vertex

The Vertex Companies, LLC is a global consulting firm that provides strategic advisory, project management, and dispute resolution services for organizations that face complex challenges in a world full of risk. Our multidisciplinary teams, 360-degree approach, and deep bench make us an ideal partner for businesses that need measurable results, fast. For more information, visit Vertexeng.com.

Media Contact:

Dawn Hancock

Vice President of Marketing

The Vertex Companies, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE The Vertex Companies, LLC