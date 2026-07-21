Vertex Adds Jonathan Zambelli as COO to Support Long-Term Growth Plans

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vertex Companies, LLC ("Vertex"), a global consulting firm that provides strategic advisory, project management, and dispute resolution services for organizations facing complex challenges in a world of risk, announced Jonathan Zambelli as new Chief Operating Officer.

As COO, Zambelli will be responsible for management reporting, risk management, and overseeing overall firm operations.

"It has already been a big year for Vertex as we focus on the future. Not only did we unveil a new brand, but we have also made strategic senior hires to position our firm to scale," said David Tortorello, CEO at Vertex. "Jonathan is an accomplished leader who deeply understands our industry, including how to best support our clients and what's needed to strategically grow. We are looking forward to leveraging his expertise to chart our path forward."

Zambelli joins Vertex after more than a decade at Ankura, where he served in leadership roles focused on growth and operational excellence. Prior to Ankura, he started his career in restructuring, forensic, and litigation consulting, working directly with clients across industries on complex challenges.

"It's an exciting time to join Vertex, and I'm glad to join a team focused on providing clients with measurable results," added Zambelli. "As the firm enters its next era, I'm looking forward to leading the enterprise operations functions to support its success."

About Vertex

The Vertex Companies, LLC is a global consulting firm that provides strategic advisory, project management, and dispute resolution services for organizations that face complex challenges in a world full of risk. Our multidisciplinary teams, 360-degree approach, and deep bench make us an ideal partner for businesses that need measurable results, fast.

Media Contact:

Dawn Hancock

Vice President of Marketing

The Vertex Companies, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE The Vertex Companies, LLC