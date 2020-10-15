Vertic launches demand generation program offering to align with 'new normal' of B2B sales and marketing

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the measures put in place to combat the coronavirus around the world, many B2B companies have recognized that a traditional reliance on direct sales teams for customer engagement and business growth has had to shift to more digitally enabled demand generation models.

Vertic, a leading global independent digital agency has today announced a demand generation offering to align with this 'new normal' within sales and marketing. The new offering is expected to scale marketing teams' efforts of interpreting customer behavior and anticipating customer needs, with the subsequent impact being quicker time-to-market of lead qualification and routing to sales teams.

The offering has been piloted with two clients so far, both of whom needed to find ways to serve customers in high-demand sectors, such as within food and beverage, during the pandemic and stay-at-home restrictions. With launch of the programs in as short as two weeks, the programs are enabling business continuity and a new route to market.

"The pandemic cannot mean that operations and sales screech to a halt," says Sebastian Jespersen, CEO of Vertic. "B2B companies' customers still rely on their vendors and suppliers for their own business continuity too. There is a challenge, however, for many of these companies to dramatically rethink ways of reaching existing customers and potential ones, ensuring individuals are aware of products that can benefit their needs, and ultimately deliver additional services or convert prospects to new customers."

The program offering Vertic has developed is based on a highly targeted, digitally enabled, account-based marketing program to the industries and segments most likely to see an uptick in their usage and requirements of products even in times of the pandemic. To ensure resonance with target audience, the programs commission surveys to target customers, asking about their pains within given relevant topic areas in the times of COVID-19, as well as current vendors that they are engaged with. The answers to these surveys form the basis of unique insights about challenges that the industry is facing, which are then subsequently used to attract wider customer audiences for peer-to-peer understanding of topical interests at that time.

The cross-over of data sets-- the challenges being faced and the vendors currently used by customers-- enables companies to form tailored competitive messages that can then be applied to each customer audience. The result is a demand generation offering with higher than usual relevancy in messaging (both in media and landing pages) based on both the industry of customer and current vendors used.

"This hyper targeted approach means that each customer sees information that is highly relevant to specific challenges that they face, typical solutions that their peers are looking towards, and personalized messages why any given company or brand is in the best position to provide that solution over the competition," continues Jespersen. "The key is to then scale this to each account in each industry, in each market."

