Vertic releases report benchmarking corporate websites

The report benchmarks the performance of leading brands using overarching criteria based on three categories: UX/Design, Content and Technology. The Dot Com Ranking examines a corporate website's strengths and weaknesses across the three categories, with scoring for comparative scale. The ranking is expected to increase the number of brands assessed on a periodic basis.

Commenting on the Index, Sebastian Jespersen, CEO of Vertic, "As Vertic has been garnering various awards over the last year for our redesigns of sites such as GE.com and SAP's Ariba.com, we have found many of their peers asking for an assessment of their corporate website. By starting out with an initial ranking, it will provide a platform for future benchmarking."

The Dot Com Ranking specifically dives into the following areas of assessment within each of the three categories. Under UX/Design, the sites are scored according to navigation, information hierarchy, customer decision journey alignment, and potential for a circular user flow. Under Content, the sites are scored according to storytelling capability, SEO, social integration and competitive power from content alignment. Finally, under Technology, sites are assessed according to the ability to personalize the experience, dialogue tools, innovative functionalities such as Intelligent Search, and best-practice usage of a CMS and marketing automation.

Jespersen added, "We believe that there is still a long way to go for many companies in terms of their .com. The best sites are really moving away from being simple catalogues of products and services, but instead acting as the spine of a company's marketing practice, providing genuine value to customers over time. By leveraging the corporate website for more overarching purpose than just the transactional moment in time, brands will have greater opportunities to entangle with their audiences and attain long term Share of Life."

Vertic is a strategic digital agency dedicated to creating groundbreaking solutions. The name Vertic echoes its Nordic heritage, and is written with a stylized capital "V" – deriving from the Old Norse letter or rune "Dagaz", which means 'day'. In countries with long nights and dark winters, a new day signifies transformation and bold change. It is Vertic's mission -through a foundation of strategy, creativity and technology - to shed light on bold change, overcome challenges that keep us up during those long nights, and to create groundbreaking solutions that help clients grow.

At the heart of brands within a digital-first age, Vertic has created a business marketing model called 'Share of Life™'. The new model and paradigm shift in "one-with-one" relationship marketing strives to ensure that a relationship between brand and customer can last a lifetime. This methodology is being applied by our work for world leading brands such as GE, Microsoft and SAP.

