Vertica and H3C ONEStor Bring Cloud-Scale Analytics to Enterprise Data Centers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertica today announced integration with H3C ONEStor to deliver the benefits of cloud-native analytics to enterprise data centers. Together, Vertica and H3C empower analytically driven companies to elastically scale capacity and performance as data volumes grow and as machine learning initiatives become a business imperative – all from within hybrid environments.

"With this integration, data-driven leaders in the APAC region will benefit from a powerful combination of industry-leading platforms that accommodate any present and future strategic analytical and machine learning initiatives," said Scott Richards, vice president and general manager of Vertica. "H3C has a solid presence in this region, enabling our joint customers to run Vertica's cloud-optimized architecture with H3C's ONEStor to meet the most demanding performance and financial requirements – from enterprise data centers or private clouds."

Vertica with H3C ONEStor enables organizations to adopt cloud innovation for analytics wherever their data resides, even if the timing or costs of cloud migration is not feasible. Combining these two technologies offers fast analytics while simplifying data protection with easy backup and replication features. In addition, it provides 99.9999999 percent of reliability for storing mission-critical data as it leverages cloud technologies for on-premises deployments.

"We're delighted to offer Vertica analytics and machine learning on top of our ONEStor from H3C. The analytical performance offered by Vertica combined with the data reliability of ONEStor offer ultra-large-scale and capacity, unmatched analytical performance, and high data reliability," said Yili Liu, VP of Cloud and Intelligence Product Line from H3C.

The combined offering delivers high-performance analytics and machine learning with enterprise-grade object storage to enable organizations to:

Address scalability needs for now and in the future – Elastically scale-out to support terabytes to petabytes of data and thousands of users as your analytical and machine learning needs increase.

– Elastically scale-out to support terabytes to petabytes of data and thousands of users as your analytical and machine learning needs increase. Leverage separation of compute and storage architecture – Administrators can scale compute and data storage resources separately to address varying dynamic workload requirements.

– Administrators can scale compute and data storage resources separately to address varying dynamic workload requirements. Simplify database operations – The solution offers excellent reliability by including many features for data protection. Data loss is extremely rare, offering up to nine 9's of reliability.

– The solution offers excellent reliability by including many features for data protection. Data loss is extremely rare, offering up to nine 9's of reliability. Address all data consumer needs – Isolate analytical workloads to accommodate various data consumer needs – from business analysts to data scientists – without competing for resources.

Additional Information

For more information about Vertica, please visit www.vertica.com. To learn more about Vertica on Twitter, please follow @VerticaUnified and join Vertica on LinkedIn.

About Vertica

The core analytical platform within the Micro Focus software portfolio, Vertica is the Unified Analytics Platform, based on a massively scalable architecture with the broadest set of analytical functions spanning event and time series, pattern matching, geospatial, and end-to-end in-database machine learning. Vertica enables many customers – from Philips to The Trade Desk to MassMutual to many others – to easily apply these powerful functions to the largest and most demanding analytical workloads, arming businesses and its customers with predictive business insights faster than any data analytical platform in the market. Vertica provides its Unified Analytics Platform as SaaS on AWS, across all major public clouds and on-premises data centers as a BYOL (bring your own license) model, and integrates data in cloud object storage.

About H3C

H3C is an industry leader in the provision of Digital Solutions and is committed to becoming the most trusted partner to our clients in their quest for business innovation and digital transformation. H3C offers a full portfolio of Digital Infrastructure products, spanning across compute, storage, networking, 5G, security and related domains, and provides a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), industrial internet, information security, intelligent connectivity, AI vision, and edge computing, as well as end-to-end technical services.

For more information about H3C, please visit http://www.h3c.com/en/.

