Vertica by OpenText and Anritsu Sign New Deal for Next-Gen Architecture and 5G Network Capabilities

Vertica by OpenText data analytics platform opens the door for AI and machine learning for use by the telecommunications company.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and WATERLOO, ON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vertica by OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) and Anritsu Service Assurance announced the extension of their long-running partnership providing a new generation of analytical database technologies to Anritsu's next-generation architecture, designed to meet the demands of 5G networks around the world.

Anritsu Service Assurance delivers trusted insights and support to global telecommunication service providers. It is enhancing its portfolio to meet the new demands service providers face with implementing 5G, particularly the operational agility required for the wide range of use cases that 5G offers. Critical to the success of an agile 5G network is low latency at massive scale, new edge-computing services, and digital services, all of which increase network traffic and data. The Vertica analytical database capabilities embedded in the Anritsu architecture will allow for multi-petabyte scale data processing.

"The fast-paced evolution of 5G networks means service providers need to balance the network and operational demands at scale while ensuring their customers' experience. Our continued partnership with Vertica by OpenText scales our ability to bring customers the best possible solutions for managing their needs and the complexities of 5G," said Ralf Idling, CEO of Anritsu. "Vertica's powerful database technology will be a valuable asset as we continue to help our customers deliver the highest levels of service quality to their customers."

"Adopting 5G in the telecommunications industry requires robust, fast networks, which can only be achieved with increased levels of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and modern data architectures," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "The advanced data analytics capabilities of the Vertica analytical database will play a significant role in Anritsu's architecture. The result is that Anritsu customers can easily meet the demands associated with data-intensive workloads and fast data transaction requirements in the cloud."

Vertica by OpenText will help Anritsu meet its 5G and next-generation architecture needs by providing:

auto-scaling capabilities with Kubernetes

reduced hardware footprint leading to a lower TCO

faster and easier fixes and upgrades that do not impact the network, storage and deployment choices for Anritsu clients

AIOps for network automation

a clear path for network upgrades

Before the new agreement, Anritsu had been a Vertica by OpenText customer since 2013. Additional details will be available May 25-26 during the OpenText Analytics Summit in San Anton, Malta.

About Anritsu Service Assurance

Anritsu Service Assurance stands at the forefront of network, customer, and service assurance, providing trusted insights and support to service providers worldwide. With over 15 years of experience and empowering operators with the necessary tools and insights, Anritsu Service Assurance continues to be a trusted partner in the journey toward excellence in operations and automation. As a reliable ally in the journey to fully autonomous networks, Anritsu Service Assurance equips operators with essential AI-tools and insights, consistently showcasing their commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. Vertica by OpenText is a highly scalable analytical database with a broad, powerful set of analytical capabilities and end-to-end in-database machine learning. Vertica enables data-driven organizations with large and demanding analytical workloads to derive strategic predictive business insights faster than any data analytical platform in the market. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

