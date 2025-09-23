VERTICAL BRIDGE ANNOUNCES RELOCATION OF CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS TO SUNDY VILLAGE IN DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC ("Vertical Bridge" or "the Company"), the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure in the United States, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Sundy Village, a newly developed mixed-use space in downtown Delray Beach, Florida.

The move marks a significant milestone for Vertical Bridge, expanding into over 48,000 square feet of modern office space designed to support collaboration and innovation. In line with the Company's commitment to sustainability, the new facility incorporates an environmentally conscious design to support a more energy-efficient workplace. Located just off Atlantic Avenue, Sundy Village offers access to dining, retail, wellness-focused amenities, and community areas.

"This move reflects our commitment to investing in our people and our future," said Ron Bizick, President and CEO of Vertical Bridge. "As we settle in, we remain focused on delivering the best solutions for our customers and expanding our impact across our surrounding communities."

The relocation strengthens Vertical Bridge's position as a destination for top-tier talent in South Florida. With more than 360 employees nationwide and a growing regional presence, the new headquarters provides the infrastructure to support continued growth and scalability. As Vertical Bridge establishes its footprint in Delray Beach, the Company also looks forward to expanding its community engagement through the Vertical Bridge Charitable Network ("VBCN"), an employee-led initiative created to empower team members to give back to the communities where they live and work.

About Vertical Bridge

Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC, is the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure in the United States and has a nationwide portfolio of over 17,000 towers. The company provides build-to-suit and colocation solutions to the wireless industry.

In 2020, Vertical Bridge became the first tower company in the world to achieve the CarbonNeutral® company certified status and has been recertified every year since. For more information, please visit www.verticalbridge.com.

