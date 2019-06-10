Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Announces Annual Meeting and Record Date

DALLAS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Capital Income Fund (NYSE: VCIF) today announced that the Fund's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on August 30, 2019, at 10 a.m., Eastern Time, at the headquarters of the Fund, 80 Arkay Drive, Suite 110, Hauppauge, New York 11788.

Shareholders of record of the Fund as of the close of business on June 20, 2019 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting and at any adjournment thereof. The notice of the Annual Meeting will be mailed to shareholders on or about June 27, 2019. At the Annual Meeting, shareholders of the Fund will be asked to elect one of the Trustees of the Fund, and to re-approve the advisory agreement between the Fund and its adviser, Oakline Advisors, LLC.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. For further details, please visit Vertical Capital Income Fund's website at vertical-incomefund.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business and financial outlook of Vertical Capital Income Fund that are based on the Fund's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

About Vertical Capital Income Fund

Vertical Capital Income Fund is an NYSE listed closed-end fund that primarily invests in residential whole mortgage loans and residential whole loans secured by deeds of trust. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek income.

About Oakline Advisors, LLC

Oakline Advisors, LLC is the adviser to Vertical Capital Income Fund. Founded in 2013, Oakline Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in the residential whole loan market. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dallas, TX-based Behringer. Since its inception in 1989, Behringer, together with its affiliates, has raised equity of more than $6 billion and invested into more than $11 billion in assets through public and private fund structures, joint ventures and separately managed accounts. For more information about Oakline and Behringer please visit their respective websites at oaklineadvisors.com and behringerinvestments.com.

