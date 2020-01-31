Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Announces Portfolio Management Leadership Changes

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakline Advisors, LLC ("Oakline"), adviser to the Vertical Capital Income Fund (NYSE: VCIF) announced today that Co-Portfolio Manager Robert J. Chapman will assume full portfolio management responsibilities, after Co-Portfolio Manager David F. Aisner resigned to pursue other opportunities. Supported by Katherine Hawkins, Senior Vice President – Loan Investments and David F. Aisner in a consulting capacity during a three-month transition, Mr. Chapman will continue to guide the Fund's portfolio along with the leadership of Michael D. Cohen, President.

"This transition is expected to be smooth, since our continuing leadership team has been helping direct the management of the Fund for many years," noted Mr. Cohen. "We continue to be pleased with the Fund's performance and anticipate building on its successful track record this year as we continue to leverage this team's expertise."

Mr. Robert J. Chapman is Executive Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager of Oakline Advisors, LLC. He also serves as the Fund's Treasurer and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Prior to joining Oakline and its parent company Behringer in 2007, Mr. Chapman was executive vice president and chief financial officer of AMLI Residential Properties Trust, a multifamily real estate investment trust; managing director of Heitman Capital Management Corporation; and managing director and chief financial officer of JMB Institutional Realty Corporation and JMB Realty Corporation.

Ms. Katherine Hawkins is Senior Vice President – Loan Investments of Oakline Advisors, LLC, responsible for assisting in the execution of the Fund's investment activity. She has been with Oakline Advisors, LLC (and its predecessor) for approximately five years and with Behringer, Oakline's parent company, for seven years. Ms. Hawkins is an accomplished buy and sell-side investment professional with over 13 years of experience in the residential mortgage market. Prior to joining Behringer, Ms. Hawkins served an investment bank developing a RMBS and Whole Loan Trading desk which purchased over $5 billion in product during her tenure.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. For further details, please visit Vertical Capital Income Fund's website at vertical-incomefund.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business and financial outlook of Vertical Capital Income Fund that are based on the Fund's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

About Vertical Capital Income Fund

Vertical Capital Income Fund is an NYSE listed closed-end fund that primarily invests in residential whole mortgage loans and residential whole loans secured by deeds of trust. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek income.

About Oakline Advisors, LLC

Founded in 2013, Oakline Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in the residential whole loan market. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dallas, TX-based, Behringer, an active investor. Since its inception in 1989, Behringer, together with its affiliates, has raised equity of more than $6 billion through public and private fund structures, joint ventures and separately managed accounts. The company also offers strategic advisory, asset management, tax-deferred exchange and capital markets solutions. For more information about Oakline and Behringer please visit their respective websites at oaklineadvisors.com and behringerinvestments.com.

SOURCE Vertical Capital Income Fund

Related Links

www.vertical-incomefund.com

