Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Declares Distribution

DALLAS, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Capital Income Fund (NYSE: VCIF) today announced a distribution of $0.013 per share, payable as follows:

Declaration – 6/28/2019 Ex-Date – 7/9/2019 Record Date – 7/10/2019 Payable – 7/17/2019

Similar to May, the June distribution was reduced by $0.01 per share due to non-recurring costs relating to listing the Fund's shares on the New York Stock Exchange. While no assurances can be made about when these listing-related extraordinary expenses will cease to impact the Fund's monthly distribution, the Fund expects that their impact should lessen in the coming months. The Fund intends to make a dividend distribution each month to its shareholders of the net investment income of the Fund after payment of Fund operating expenses.

The Fund had approximately $6.39 million in cash as of the end of May. Of that amount, the Fund spent approximately $970,000 on loan acquisitions during the month of June, and an additional approximately $4.2 million is committed in the acquisition pipeline to loans that have already been awarded to the Fund and are either in due diligence or through due diligence and awaiting closing. These pending acquisitions are subject to various closing conditions, and the Fund cannot guarantee that those acquisitions will close. The loans acquired in June and included in the pipeline are consistent with the Fund's strategy to acquire performing residential whole loans to support the Fund's objective of seeking income. As of June 27, 2019, the Fund had approximately $7.28 million in cash.

A new monthly net asset value per share of $12.46 was produced on June 17, 2019 in connection with the payment of the Fund's May dividend. For information on the Fund's current net asset value per share, please visit the Fund's website at vertical-incomefund.com.

The Fund's distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance, and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in the Fund's distribution rate at a future time. In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Fund will provide its shareholders of record on each distribution date with a 19(a) Notice and issue an accompanying press release disclosing the sources of its distribution payment when a distribution includes anything other than net investment income.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in 19(a) Notices are only estimates and are not provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. Information on the Fund's 19(a) Notices, if any, can be found at www.vertical-incomefund.com. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2019 will be made after the end of the year.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in the Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. For further details, please visit Vertical Capital Income Fund's website at vertical-incomefund.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business and financial outlook of Vertical Capital Income Fund that are based on the Fund's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

About Vertical Capital Income Fund

Vertical Capital Income Fund is an NYSE listed closed-end fund that primarily invests in residential whole mortgage loans and residential whole loans secured by deeds of trust. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek income.

About Oakline Advisors, LLC

Oakline Advisors, LLC is the adviser to Vertical Capital Income Fund. Founded in 2013, Oakline Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in the residential whole loan market. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dallas, TX-based Behringer. Since its inception in 1989, Behringer, together with its affiliates, has raised equity of more than $6 billion and invested into more than $11 billion in assets through public and private fund structures, joint ventures and separately managed accounts. For more information about Oakline and Behringer please visit their respective websites at oaklineadvisors.com and behringerinvestments.com.

SOURCE Vertical Capital Income Fund

