Vertical Computer Systems' Subsidiary Ploinks, Inc. Announces Availability Of Ploinks For Business™

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: VCSY) is pleased to announce that Ploinks for Business™ solution is now available.

Ploinks for Business™ is for companies and entities who need to communicate directly and safely with customers, clients, followers, or fans (as applicable). Individuals within a company will be able to place files such as a document into the Ploinks Secure Capsule™ which can then be shared with third parties. A user within the company who originates the conversation may also allow intended users who are connected through the Ploinks for Business™ solution to save the document within the Ploinks Secure Capsule™. Any documents shared through the Ploinks for Business™ application are protected from being intercepted during transmission. If a document is saved outside of the Ploinks Secure Capsule, it will lose the protection offered by the Ploinks Secure Capsule.

"This ability to share and transmit documents with the Ploinks for Business™ solution provides a significant benefit to companies who want to have private and secure communications between individuals within a company or entity and outside parties like their clients or followers," said Richard Wade, President and CEO of Ploinks, Inc. and its parent company, Vertical Computer Systems, Inc.

Ploinks for Business™ is initially being designed for individual users within companies and entities who use Android smartphones or other Android mobile devices and will also include the Puddle™ backup and storage application for use on a Windows-based PC or Amazon Fire TV devices. At the present time, Ploinks for Business™ will only be available for communication between users located within the United States.

Entities interested in purchasing Ploinks for Business may contact Ploinks, Inc. by email at sales@ploinks.com.

Forward-looking statements disclosure: This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Any statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. With the exception of historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release involve risk and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

ABOUT VERTICAL COMPUTER SYSTEMS, INC.

Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:VCSY) is a provider of administrative software, Internet core technologies and derivative software application products. Vertical's subsidiary Now Solutions, Inc., distributes emPath™, a payroll and human resources software solution. Another subsidiary, Ploinks, Inc., has developed Ploinks®, a private communication channel. Vertical's primary Internet core technologies include the Private Communication Platform, SiteFlash™ and the Emily™ XML Scripting Language, which can be used to build web services. For the latest news, please visit www.VCSY.com and https://twitter.com/VCSYInc (or by searching for "@VCSYInc" on Twitter).

ABOUT PLOINKS, INC.

Ploinks, Inc., is a software company that develops personal private communication products. "Ploinks®" is a personal private communication channel, which, together with the Puddle™, a backup solution for personal data of Ploinks® users, forms the Ploinks Secure Personal Capsule™. The company has also developed "Ploinks for Business™", a private communication product for businesses who want to have secure communications with their outside constituents, such as fans, customers, clients and other third parties. Ploinks, Inc. is a subsidiary of Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: VCSY). To keep up with the latest Ploinks news, please visit www.ploinks.com and https://twitter.com/PloinksInc (or search for "@PloinksInc" on Twitter).

CONTACT:

Vertical Computer Systems, Inc.

(972) 437-5200,

PRinfo@vcsy.com

SOURCE Vertical Computer Systems, Inc.

