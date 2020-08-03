Vertical Entertainment Announces Release Of 'SWITCHED'

Tired of being bullied, Cassandra Evans prays that her nemesis Katie Sharp, the queen bee of social media, would know what it's like to walk a day in her shoes. Her prayer is answered in an unexpected way when they get "Switched."

When Cassandra Evans and Katie Sharp wake up to discover they've switched bodies, the two girls must learn to appreciate both the blessings and struggles the other faces on a daily basis, in school and at home. Packed with life lessons of forgiveness, perspective, encouragement and understanding, SWITCHED will help teenagers who are searching for their worth in looks and popularity to find their true identity in Christ.

"SWITCHED has the power to change people's lives and give perspective to students who are struggling with bullying and comparison in school," says Executive Producer and Founder of Project Inspired, Nicole Weider. "I am so excited to see the ways this film will positively impact the lives of young women."

Project Inspired will release bullying resources for students, in addition to companion materials for youth groups, churches and high schools to use alongside the film to teach students about the importance of loving one another.

About Vertical Entertainment

Vertical Entertainment is a global independent distributor that offers a unique combination of full-service marketing and sales services. Dedicated to providing highly-effective and collaborative solutions, Vertical leverages unparalleled relationships to maximize revenue across all streams. The marketing and sales expertise from Vertical's seasoned team gives content partners a wealth of experience minus the studio costs.

Vertical won a Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for Molly Shannon's role in "Other People" and the film won a GLAAD Award for "Outstanding Film Limited Release" as well. Vertical also had four other Indie Spirit nominations – three more for "Other People" (Best Lead Actor for Jesse Plemons, and Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay for filmmaker Chris Kelly) and one for Best International Film for Babak Anvari's "Under the Shadow," which was also the official UK submission for the 2017 Oscars, in addition to winning one BAFTA Award and three British Independent Film Awards as well.

Upcoming Vertical releases include "Hard Kill" starring Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe; "The Big Ugly" starring Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones and Malcolm McDowell; and "Skylin3s", the third installment of the Skyline franchise. Other notable recent releases include "Yes, God, Yes" starring Natalia Dyer, Timothy Simons, and Alisha Boe; "Archive" starring Theo James and Stacy Martin; "A Nice Girl Like You" starring Lucy Hale, Jackie Cruz and Mindy Cohn; "Inheritance" starring Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Chace Crawford and Connie Nielsen; "Human Capital" starring Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Peter Saarsgard and Maya Hawke, "Code 8" starring Stephen Amell, Robbie Amell, and Sung Kang, "Can You Keep A Secret?" starring Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin and Laverne Cox, "American Woman" starring Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul and Christina Hendricks; "The Professor and the Madman" starring Mel Gibson, Sean Penn and Natalie Dormer "Drunk Parents" starring Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek, Jim Gaffigan, Ben Platt and Joe Manganiello; "Lying and Stealing" starring Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski; Keith Behrman's "Giant Little Ones" starring Josh Wiggins, Kyle Maclachlan, and Maria Bello; Rob Reiner's "Shock and Awe" starring Woody Harrelson, James Marsden, Milla Jovovich, Jessica Biel, and Tommy Lee Jones; and Kevin Connolly's "Gotti" starring John Travolta, Kelly Preston and Chris Mulkey.

About Mustard Seed Entertainment

Mustard Seed Entertainment was founded in 2014 by Alexandra Boylan, John K.D. Graham and Andrea Polnaszek with the mission to create visually stimulating films that honor Jesus and start conversations for their audiences. Mustard Seed's films hold to Judeo-Christian values that can be enjoyed by the entire family. Past films include Catching Faith 1 & 2, and Wish For Christmas, which have been released globally. In 2018, Mustard Seed's founders won the Kairos Pro Prize at the Movieguide Awards for the screenplay of "Switched." Mustard Seed is currently in production of their latest film "The Inheritance."

About Weider Entertainment:

Founded by Nicole Weider, Weider Entertainment collaborates with other successful directors, producers and screenwriters to produce films offering a message of family, faith and purpose. Through each project, the ultimate mission is to glorify God. Nicole previously worked as a teen model and established the popular brand Project Inspired , encompassing the largest online community of young, female Christians. Nicole is passionate about inspiring others and is a devoted wife and mother.

About Project Inspired:

Project Inspired is a vibrant community of girls, young ladies and successful women. Founded and launched by producer, actress, model and author Nicole Weider, Project Inspired is a safe place to find clear, inspiring and positive messages of hope, victory and promise in a culture where it can sometimes be tough to navigate relationships, Christian-living and social media. Drawing from her own experience and Project Inspired's community of contributors, we want you to know that no one journeys alone. Get all the latest inspiring Christian content from Project Inspired at projectinspired.com

