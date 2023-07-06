Vertical Farming Global Market is Projected to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2030: Expanding Global Population and Demand Supply Imbalance Drive Focus onto Vertical Farming

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vertical Farming: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Vertical Farming estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lighting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hydroponic Components segment is readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $866.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.9% CAGR

The Vertical Farming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$866.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 14% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured) -

4D Bios, Inc.

AeroFarms LLC

Agrilution Systems GmbH

AMHYDRO (American Hydroponics)

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Freight Farms

General Hydroponics, Inc.

Heliospectra AB

FarmVisionAI

Mirai Co., Ltd.

Osram Licht AG

Plenty Unlimited, Inc.

Signify Holding

Sky Greens

Spread Co., Ltd.

Urban Crop Solutions

Valoya Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Vertical Farming: Turning COVID-19 Crisis into Opportunity to Satiate Changing Food Demand

Consumer Preference for Healthy, Locally Grown Greens amid COVID-19 Benefits Vertical Farming

Vertical Farming Emerges as Viable, Sustainable Option for Future Food Security

Vertical Farming Draws Particular Appeal amid COVID-19 Pandemic

An Introduction to Vertical Farming

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Hydroponics: The Largest Segment

Shipping Containers Segment Leads Vertical Farming Market

Developing Economies to Witness High Adoption of Vertical Farming

Competition

Companies Invest in Vertical Farm Facilities

Vertical Farming Players Join Fight against COVID-19 Virus

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Vertical Farming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Significant Benefits of Vertical Farming Technique Compared to Traditional Farming Methods Augurs Well for the Market

Optimum Usage of Vertical Space & Energy Usage and Easy Monitoring & Harvesting of Crops: Key Benefits Driving Adoption

Vertical Farming: A Solution to Solve Hunger in Future

Expanding Global Population and Demand Supply Imbalance Drive Focus onto Vertical Farming

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Shortage of Arable Land and Limited Food Production Necessitate Alternate Farming Techniques, Driving Market Prospects

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Climate Change Concerns and Need for Stabilized Crop Production Turn Attention onto Vertical Farming

Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Rising Popularity of Organic Foods Drives Investments into Vertical Farming

Global Organic Foods Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Reducing Operating Costs Becomes Imperative to Enhance Economic Viability of Vertical Farming

Advancements in Gardening & Farming Technologies Propel Market Growth

Vertical Farming Innovations to Revolutionize Agriculture

Hydroponics: Soilless Cultivation

Aeroponics: Soilless and Water-Efficient Cultivation

Aquaponics: Symbiotic Closed-Cycle Plant and Fish Ecosystem

Lokal: Ideal for Indoor Farming

AeroFarms: An Ingenious and Innovative Vertical Farming Technology

Plantscapers: A Food Building to Feed the Occupants

VertiCrop: Sustainable Farming for High-Density Urban Areas

Modular Farms: Fresh Produce From Virtually Anywhere in Any Climate

Cubic Farming Systems: Sustainable and Automated Next-Gen Farming

ZipGrow: Modern Farmers' Farming Solution

Bowery: World's Most Advanced Commercial Indoor Farming Company

Skyfarm: Vertical Farming Tower Powered by Wind

Sky Greens: Hydraulic-Driven World's First Commercial Vertical Farm

Automation and Data-Driven Techniques to Transform Vertical Farming Market

Advancements in Agricultural Practices Drive Growth in Vertical Farming Market

Rising Significance of Automation, AI & Robots for Vertical Farming

LED Grows as the Preferred Medium of Lighting in Vertical Farming

Advancements In Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Technology Drive Vertical Farming Market

Opportunity Emerges from Vertical Farming of Cannabis

Limited Varieties of Cultivable Crops through Vertical Farming Restrains Market

Challenges Confronting Vertical Farming Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylw2fz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets